Alyssa Milano and Tony Danza Officially Returning for Who’s the Boss? Reboot

The series will air on Amazon's Freevee

Who’s the Boss? (ABC)
June 28, 2022 | 11:06pm ET

    The Who’s the Boss? reboot has found a home at Amazon Freevee, Deadline reports. Original stars Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano will return for the sequel, while Norman Lear is executive producing.

    Set 30 years after the original Who’s the Boss?, which ran on ABC from 1984 to 1992, the reboot will see Samantha Micelli (Milano) once again living with her father, Tony (Danza) — only this time, she’s a single mom herself.

    Mike Royce will write and co-executive produce the series alongside Brigitte Muñoz-Liebowitz for Sony Pictures Television, marking a reunion for the two with Lear and his producing partner Brent Miller after they collaborated on Netflix’s reboot of One Day at a Time

    Who’s the Boss? is joining ALF  at Amazon’s ad-supported platform Freevee, (formerly known as IMDb TV), so it looks like they’ve got an ’80s thing going.

    Meanwhile, Kyle Meredith recently caught up with Milano to discuss her latest Netflix film Brazen. 

