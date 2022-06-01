Menu
Will Arnett Cast as Sweet Tooth in Live-Action Twisted Metal Series

Joining Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz in the Peacock series

will arnett sweet tooth twisted metal live action adaptation video game peacock comedy tv series news
Will Arnett (photo courtesy of Peacock) and Twisted Metal (Sony)
June 1, 2022 | 3:09pm ET

    Twisted Metal is hightailing it from your PlayStation to streaming. The long-running vehicular combat video game is being adapted into a live-action series for Peacock, with Will Arnett executive producing and starring as its cheerful villain Sweet Tooth.

    Sony Interactive Entertainment published the first Twisted Metal video game back in 1995. Now, we’re returning to “Lost Vegas” almost 30 years later, as Sweet Tooth still ravages the town with his unforgettable clown mask and disastrous ice cream truck. As previously announced, the half-hour action-comedy series will also star Anthony Mackie as protagonist John Doe, a smart-ass milkman whose two main goals are to make his deliveries and survive on the way.

    The Twisted Metal cast also includes Stephanie Beatriz as Quiet, a car thief who’s much less meek than her silence implies, and Thomas Haden Church as Agent Stone, a highway patrolman who will go to great lengths to keep the so-called “peace.” Scream icon Neve Campell will make a guest appearance as a character named Raven.

    Related Video

    Michael Jonathan Smith (Cobra Kai) will serve as Twisted Metal‘s screenwriter and showrunner, while Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Zombieland) join Arnett and Mackie on the executive production team. Peacock hasn’t yet confirmed a release date for the pilot, but stay tuned here for more info.

    More recently, Arnett appeared as an oddball cop in Netflix’s semi-scripted crime comedy MurdervilleHe also lent his voice to a sinister, grown-up Peter Pan in Disney+’s Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers.

