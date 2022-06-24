WILLOW Releases New Single “maybe it’s my fault”: Stream

WILLOW dropped her confessional new single “<maybe> it’s my fault” on Friday, June 24th via MSFTSMusic/Roc Nation along with a performance video of the track.

In the visual, the Hollywood progeny finds herself staring out the window into the pouring rain before picking up her electric guitar and singing, “Met her at a party, I said, ‘She seems nice’/ Every time I thought about it I got butterflies/ And when it turned out we agree that she’s all right/ Never thought I’d be trippin’/ Off all the lost time/ That I said it was fine.”

“It’s all too often in tender emotional states we try to blame our hurts on other people,” the singer said in a statement. “Even though none of us are perfect, in some capacity it’s us who allow ourselves to get into situations that don’t serve our highest purpose. ‘it’s my fault’ explores what it’s like to hold ourselves equally accountable for the emotional pain we feel while also allowing ourselves to be human and fully process ALL of our feelings without shame.”

Related Video

The single serves as the lead preview of WILLOW’s forthcoming follow-up to 2021’s lately I feel EVERYTHING, which is due out sometime later this summer. Stream WILLOW’s “<maybe> it’s my fault” below.

Since releasing her last full-length, the 21-year-old has collaborated with everyone from PinkPantheress (“Where you are”) and Machine Gun Kelly (“emo girl”) to Kid Cudi (the “transparent soul” remix) and Camila Cabello (“Psychofreak”) while continuing to work on Red Table Talk with her mom Jada Pinkett Smith and grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Norris.