Woody Allen Makes Fans Happy for First Time in Years, Tells Alec Baldwin He Might Retire

Filmmaker and accused child molester Woody Allen has dropped his first true crowd-pleaser in years, unveiling in a bonkers interview with Alec Baldwin that he may soon retire.

“I’ll probably make at least one more movie,” the 86-year-old told Baldwin on Instagram Live June 28th. “A lot of the thrill is gone. When I used to do a film it’d go into a movie house all across the country. Now you do a movie and you get a couple weeks in a movie house. Maybe six weeks or four weeks and then it goes right to streaming or pay-per-view… It’s not the same… It’s not as enjoyable to me.”

Allen has known Baldwin for decades, and directed the actor in 1990’s Alice, 2012’s To Rome with Love, and 2013’s Blue Jasmine. He added, “I don’t get the same fun doing a movie and putting it in a theater. It was a nice feeling to know that 500 people were seeing it once… I don’t know how I feel about making movies. I’m going to make another one and I’ll see how it feels.”

During their conversation, neither man addressed their controversies, with Baldwin ignoring his involvement in the accidental shooting death of Halyna Hutchins, and Allen not acknowledging Allen v Farrow, HBO’s four-part documentary that details his sexual relationship with his then-21-year-old adopted daughter as well as allegations that he molested his then-7-year-old adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow.

Previously, Allen called the film a “hatchet job riddled with falsehoods.” But during this conversation, he devoted more energy to complaining about how things are worse than they used to be, especially films and The New Yorker, which he said is now too obsessed with politics.

Meanwhile, Allen’s internet cut off three times, leading Baldwin to yell down the hall in Spanish and then, when his interlocutor couldn’t figure out what he wanted, English. “Are they in a room where they have the best Wifi?” he asked off-camera. “They need to be in a room with the best Wifi in the house.” Check out the interview below.

Baldwin produced and starred in Rust before Hutchins was shot, and he is currently being sued by her family for wrongful death alongside the other producers, the armorer, and the first assistant director, who have histories of safety issues. And he may yet face more severe legal consequences, including jail time, as Santa Fe County District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies says he has not yet been cleared of charges.