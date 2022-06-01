Yeah Yeah Yeahs Announce New Album Cool It Down, Share Perfume Genius Collab “Spitting Off the Top of the World”: Stream

Yeah Yeah Yeahs are officially back. The art-punks have announced their first new album in nine years, Cool It Down, will be out September 30th via Secretly Canadian, and shared its first single, the Perfume Genius collaboration “Spitting Off the Top of the World.” Listen to the track, and watch the band debut it at a recent Los Angeles live show, below.

Karen O shared a lengthy, emotional statement about the origins of Cool It Down. “To all who have waited, our dear fans, thank you, our fever to tell has returned, and writing these songs came with its fair share of chills, tears, and euphoria when the pain lifts and truth is revealed,” she said. “Don’t have to tell you how much we’ve been going through in the last nine years since our last record, because you’ve been going through it too, and we love you and we see you, and we hope you feel the feels from the music we’ve made. No shying away from the feels, or backing down from what’s been gripping all of us these days. So yes we’ve taken our time, happy to report when it’s ready it really does just flow out.”

First single and album opener “Spitting Off the Top of the World” previews Cool It Down with an anthemic swell of synthesizers before O and Perfume Genius share crooning duties. A track about the decimation of our planet, it’s naturally a pretty heavy song — more of a slow-churning ballad than a zany punk number — but as O explained in a statement, it’s not without faith.

Advertisement

Related Video

“I see the younger generations staring down this threat, and they’re standing on the edge of a precipice, confronting what’s coming with anger and defiance,” the frontwoman said. “It’s galvanizing, and there’s hope there.” Watch the video for “Spitting Off the Top of the World” below, and catch the band perform it live for the first time at a recent show in Los Angeles.

Cool It Down marks Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ first album since 2013’s Mosquito. Check out the artwork and tracklist for the project below, and pre-order it now. Later this year, the band will celebrate their return with headlining dates in both the US and the UK, as well as a slot at this year’s Riot Fest. Tickets to all of Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ shows are on sale via Ticketmaster.

Cool It Down Artwork:

Cool It Down Tracklist:

01. Spitting Off the Edge of the World (feat. Perfume Genius)

02. Lovebomb

03. Wolf

04. Fleez

05. Burning

06. Blacktop

07. Different Today

08. Mars