Zeal & Ardor Announce Fall 2022 North American Headlining Tour

Zeal & Ardor will embark on a headlining Fall 2022 North American tour in support of their self-titled third studio LP, which recently made Heavy Consequence’s list of the Top 20 Metal & Hard Rock Albums of 2022 (So Far).

The tour, which features support from Sylvaine and Imperial Triumphant, kicks off September 11th in Brooklyn, New York, and runs through an October 7th show in Berkeley, California. Tickets go on sale this Thursday (June 30th) via Ticketmaster and the band’s website, with pre-sales beginning Wednesday (June 29th).

The day after the final headlining show, Zeal & Ardor will play the Aftershock festival on October 8th in Sacramento, California.

The fall run will mark Zeal & Ardor’s first North American tour since they supported Opeth and Mastodon on Fall 2021 outing. Heavy Consequence caught that tour’s stop at New York City’s Hammerstein Ballroom (see photos here).

In addition to uniquely blending extreme metal with African American spirituals in Zeal & Ardor, the band’s mastermind Manuel Gagneux recently started a yacht rock project called Soft Captain. Earlier this month, he shared the single “Too Long.”

See Zeal & Ardor’s Fall North American tour dates below, and pick up tickets here.

Zeal & Ardor Fall 2022 Tour Dates with Sylvaine and Imperial Triumphant:

9/11 — Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

9/12 — Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

9/13 — Cambridge, MA @ The Middle East

9/15 — Montreal, QC @ Le Studio TD

9/16 — Toronto, ON @ Opera House

9/18 — Detroit, MI @ El Club

9/19 — Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

9/20 — Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

9/23 — Calgary, AB @ Dickens

9/24 — Edmonton, AB @ Starlite Room

9/26 — Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw

9/27 — Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

9/28 — Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater

10/1 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

10/3 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom

10/4 — San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick

10/5 — Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

10/7 — Berkeley, CA @ The Cornerstone

10/8 — Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival *

* = Zeal & Ardor only