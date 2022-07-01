Menu
2023 Monsters of Rock Cruise Lineup: Tesla, Mac Sabbath, Queensrÿche, and More

The hard-rocking ship sets sail April 29th from Port Canaveral, Florida

Monsters of Rock Cruise 2023
Monsters of Rock Cruise, photo by Mike Savoia
July 1, 2022 | 1:51pm ET

    The lineup for the 2023 Monsters of Rock Cruise has been announced, featuring ’80s hard rock and metal acts like Tesla, Queensrÿche, Winger, and Extreme, along with newer outfits like Mac Sabbath (the McDonald’s-themed Black Sabbath cover band), Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown, and more.

    The ship, Royal Caribbean’s Mariner of the Seas, will set sail April 29th from Port Canaveral, Florida, and make stops at Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, and the Private Isle of Labadee before returning to the Florida port on May 4th. With a theme of “They Came From Outer Space,” the boat ride will feature performances from more than 35 acts.

    Among the other acts on the bill are Michael Schenker, Saxon, Vandenberg, Autograph, Burning Witches, DORO, Faster Pussycat, Great White, Hardcore Superstar, Joel Hoekstra, JKIX, Loudness, Rose Tattoo, Stryper, John Corabi, and more.

    Along with the music, additional activities include Q&A sessions, Gong Show Karaoke, “So You Think You Can Shred,” Cooking with Rock Stars, Painting With Rock Stars, Rock Stars vs Average Joe’s Basketball, and more. Radio personality Eddie Trunk will serve as the official cruise host.

    Booking info can be found at the official Monsters of Rock Cruise website.

    Meanwhile, another event featuring a slew of ’80s metal artists was also recently announced. The 2022 Monsters on the Mountain festival will take place August 19th-21st at The Gatlinburg Convention Center in the Great Smoky Mountains of Tennessee.

    Among the acts playing the three-day event are Cinderella’s Tom Keifer, Night Ranger, Extreme, Queensrÿche, Quiet Riot, Stryper, Kix, Firehouse, and more. Tickets are available here.

    See the lineup posters for both the 2023 Monsters of Rock Cruise and the 2022 Monsters on the Mountain festival below.

    Monsters of Rock Cruise 2023 Poster

    2022 Monsters on the Mountain Lineup

