9-Year-Old Girl Fronts Godsize Performance of Pantera’s “Becoming”: Watch

Perhaps the O’Keefe Music Foundation knew something that the rest of the world didn’t, posting a performance of Pantera’s “Becoming” on the very day that it was reported the legendary metal band would be resurrected for a 2023 tour. The rousing rendition features 9-year-old K8 (Kate) fronting a band of teenage musicians on the headbanging classic.

The video was uploaded to YouTube on July 13th, hours before news broke of the Pantera tour. K8, wearing adorable heart-shaped sunglasses, is first seen in a driveway cutting up a plush frog toy before hopscotching into the garage to join the band of teenagers.

K8 delivers a spirited vocal performance, raising her fist in the air as she sings the chorus: “I’m born again with snakes eyes/ Becoming Godsize.”

Related Video

The members of her backing band — 13-year-old bassist Maynard Vannatta; 15-year-old lead guitarist Landon Siebens; 16-year-old rhythm guitarist Logan Toleman; and 16-year-old drummer Evan Harris — display impressive skills at each of their instruments. A 7-year-old boy named Fuzz rounds out the group, as he pounds a garbage can with a baseball bat throughout the song.

As mentioned, it all times perfectly with the recently announced 2023 Pantera tour. Surviving members Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown will be joined by Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante, the latter two of whom will be filling the legendary shoes of late brothers Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul. A series of North American and European festival dates, as well as headlining shows, are expected to be announced in the coming months.

Watch K8 and company perform Pantera’s “Becoming” in the video below. The O’Keefe Music Foundation provides “free music lessons, free music camps, free recording sessions and free music videos to young musicians from around the world.” Donations to the nonprofit organization can be made here.