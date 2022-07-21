Menu
A Day to Remember Unleash New Song “Miracle” Ahead of North American Tour: Stream

The Florida band kicks off a two-leg tour on July 27th with support from The Used, Beartooth, and more

A Day to Remember, photo by James Hartley
July 21, 2022 | 3:36pm ET

    A Day to Remember have surprised fans with a brand-new stand-alone single “Miracle,” just as the band prepares to embark on an extensive two-leg North American tour,

    The song comes a year and a half after the release of the Florida band’s latest album, You’re Welcome, and less than a week before ADTR kick off their headlining outing on July 27th in Baltimore, Maryland. The tour’s two legs — dubbed “Just Some Shows” and “Just Some More Shows” — take place this summer and fall, with various support from The Used, The Ghost Inside, Beartooth, Bad Omens, Movements, and Magnolia Park. Tickets are currently available via Ticketmaster.

    ADTR’s sound can range from catchy pop-punk to brutal metalcore, with the new track “Miracle” leaning on the heavier side of the band’s musical spectrum. Singer Jeremy McKinnon mixes in melodic verses and an anthemic chorus with some ear-shattering guttural screams. Around the 2:30 mark, the band rips into a crushing breakdown.

    At the beginning of this year, ADTR released an updated version of the You’re Welcome track “Re-Entry” featuring Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus.

    A Day To Remember Announce 2022 Summer and Fall North American Tours

    Watch the music video for “Miracle” and see ADTR’s upcoming tour dates below. Pick up tickets here.

    A Day To Remember 2022 North American Tour Dates:
    07/27 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier SixPavilion *#
    07/29 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica ^*#
    07/30 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach ^*#
    07/31 – Quebec City, QC @ Agora du Vieux-Port ^*#
    08/02 – Providence, RI @ Bold Point Park *#
    08/03 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater *#
    08/05 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater ^#
    08/06 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena ^#
    08/07 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage ^*#
    08/11 – Chattanooga, TN @ Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium *#
    08/12 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park *#
    08/14 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s Stir Cove *#
    08/16 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ McGrath Amphitheatre *#
    08/17 – Oshkosh, WI @ Oshkosh Arena *#
    08/20 – Wichita, KS @ The Wave (Outdoors) *#
    08/21 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater ^*#
    08/23 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park *#
    08/24 – Pikeville, KY @ Appalachian Wireless Arena *#
    08/26 – Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park *#
    08/27 – Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion *#
    10/01 – Pensacola, FL @ Pensacola Bay Center ~@%
    10/02 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC ~%
    10/04 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo Amphitheatre @%
    10/07 – San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park @%
    10/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
    10/10 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds ~@%
    10/11 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU ~@%
    10/13 – Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Resort & Casino ~@%
    10/14 – Spokane, WA @ TBA ~@%
    10/16 – Grand Junction, CO @ Amphitheatre at Las Colonias Park ~@%
    10/18 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater @%
    10/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival
    10/23 – Las Vegas, NV -@ When We Were Young Festival
    10/25 – Lubbock, TX @ Lonestar Amphitheater ~@%
    10/27 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheater ~@%
    10/28 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre ^@%
    10/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival

    ~ = The Used
    ^ = The Ghost Inside
    * = Beartooth
    # = Bad Omens
    @ = Movements
    % = Magnolia Park

