Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

a-ha Announce New Album True North, Share “I’m In”: Stream

Marking the synth pop group's first collection of new music in seven years

a-ha
a-ha, photo courtesy of band
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 8, 2022 | 10:33am ET

    Norwegian synth pop greats a-ha are set to return with their first new album in seven years. Entitled True North, the 12-track collection will be released alongside a companion film on October 21st. As a preview, the group has shared the video for lead single “I’m In.”

    The trio of Magne Furuholmen, Morten Harket, and Paul Waaktaar-Savoy recorded True North in November 2021 in Bodø, the Norwegian city located 90km above the Arctic Circle.

    In the companion film, a-ha perform the album’s material with the accompaniment of Norway’s Arctic Philharmonic. Interspersed throughout the picture are scenes of actors portraying life in the north. “True North is a letter from a-ha, from the Arctic Circle, a poem from the far north of Norway with new music,” explained Magne in a statement.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Prior to its VOD release on October 21st, the film will be screened in select theaters worldwide in late summer.

    True North Artwork:

    a-ha True North

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

margo price fight to make it adia victoria mavis staples

Margo Price, Mavis Staples, & Adia Victoria "Fight to Make It" in Our Patriarchal Hellscape on New Charity Single: Stream

July 8, 2022

neil young toast 2001 album classic rock music stream

Neil Young Finally Unveils Elusive 2001 Album Toast: Stream

July 8, 2022

the hu black thunder stream

The HU Announce New Album, Share "Black Thunder": Stream

July 8, 2022

aespa Release Girls -- The 2nd Mini Album: Stream

July 8, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

a-ha Announce New Album True North, Share "I'm In": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale