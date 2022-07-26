Menu
A League of Their Own Reboot Series Breaks All the Rules in New Trailer: Watch

Premiering August 12th on Prime Video

a league of their own abbi jacobson d'arcy carden nick offerman trailer watch
A League of Their Own (Prime Video)
July 26, 2022 | 11:17am ET

    The trailer for Prime Video’s A League of Their Own reboot series begins with creator and star Abbi Jacobson sprinting to catch a train and doesn’t give viewers a chance to catch their breath from there. Watch the full clip below.

    Once Jacobson’s Carson actually makes it to the tryouts for the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, she runs into resident mean girl Greta (D’Arcy Carden). Naturally, they appear to fall for each other at one point down the line.

    On the field, the Rockford Peaches manager (played by Nick Offerman) can’t seem to get on the same page with his players, telling upper brass that the solution to making the game more exciting is to “shorten the skirts.”

    When Carson overhears the conversation, she responds by (unintentionally) hurling a baseball at his back and exclaims, “This is our one shot!” Later on, she attempts to uplift morale by saying, “They don’t get to decide if this is real or not.”

    Meanwhile, Chanté Adams’ Max tries to break new ground of her own by trying out for a men’s team. Despite showing off her killer arm, Max gets turned away. “They didn’t even let me try out,” she tells her father. However, Max receives an opportunity with another team on the condition she takes a job at the factory.

    DeLisa Chinn-Tyler A League of Their Own
    A League of Their Own: DeLisa Chinn-Tyler, the Woman Who Threw the Baseball Back, Speaks

    A League of Their Own is based on Penny Marshall’s 1992 classic film of the same name and also takes place in the 1940s, but features a completely different storyline. Jacobson co-created the series with Will Graham (Mozart in the Jungle), with both serving as executive producers. The cast is rounded out by Gbemisola Ikumelo, Roberta Colindrez, Saidah Arrika Ekulona, Kate Berlant, Kendall Johnson, Kelly McCormack, Alex Désert, Priscilla Delgado, Aaron Jennings, Molly Ephraim, Melanie Field, and Dale Dickey.

    All eight episodes of A League of Their Own premiere on Prime Video on August 12th. Check out our interview with DeLisa Chinn-Tyler, the woman who threw the baseball back in the original movie, in the meantime.

