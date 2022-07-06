ABC’s Martin Fry on Sex Pistols, David Bowie, and 40 Years of The Lexicon of Love

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

ABC’s Martin Fry joins Kyle Meredith to talk about the 40th anniversary of The Lexicon of Love, an album cited by critics as one of the greatest pop albums of all time. Fry is currently supporting the ruby anniversary on tour, and you can get tickets here.

Advertisement

Related Video

The lead vocalist discusses the upcoming box set that compiles and celebrates the record, and also revisits their 1997 Skyscraping LP and their cover of Radiohead’s “High and Dry.” Fry also discusses the popularity cycles of an artist, his love of ’70s punk bands (especially Sex Pistols), and his appreciation for David Bowie’s musical characters.

Listen to the ABC frontman talk The Lexicon of Love and more above or via the YouTube player below. After that, don’t forget to like and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts, and you can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.