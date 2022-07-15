Adam Scott Signs On to Sony’s Spider-Man Universe Movie Madame Web

Adam Scott has joined Sony’s upcoming Marvel movie Madame Web, according to reporting by Deadline.

The upcoming superhero film is already set to star Dakota Johnson as the titular character who, according to Marvel lore, is a mutant possessing psychic powers such as telepathy, clairvoyance, and astral projection, all while being hooked up to a life support system resembling a spider’s web. (As the film is part of Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters and not directly tied to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s likely the mutant element of the character will be rewritten.)

Other confirmed cast members include Sydney Sweeney, Emma Roberts, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, and Tahar Rahim, while S.J. Clarkson is set to direct. No stranger to Marvel properties, Clarkson previously helmed multiple episodes of Netflix Marvel offerings Jessica Jones and The Defenders, in addition to her work on shows like Orange Is the New Black, Succession, Dexter, Heroes, and more.

While Scott’s role in the currently-shooting Spider-Man-adjacent project is yet to be revealed, the actor is coming off his leading role as Mark Scout in Apple TV+’s Severance, for which he just received his very first Emmy nomination (for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series). A hit among both fans and critics (it topped our Top TV Shows of 2022 So Far list), the sci-fi workplace thriller directed by Ben Stiller was renewed for a second season just days before airing its Season 1 finale.

Madame Web is the latest in Sony’s attempts to make good on their rights to Marvel’s Spider-Man related characters. While the studios have teamed on the Tom Holland solo adventures — including the record-breaking Spider-Man: No Way Home last year — Sony isn’t beholden to MCU mastermind Kevin Feige for their SUOMC (try as he might to help). That’s why we got the wonky crossovers seen in the post-credits scenes for No Way Home and the oft-delayed, critically derided Jared Leto vehicle Morbius. Sony has seen some success with its Venom franchise, including the respectable performance of Venom: Let There Be Carnage in 2021.

In addition to Madame Web, Sony in in production on Kraven the Hunter starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and is working on an (incredibly random) El Muerto movie with Bad Bunny set to play the lead. A third Venom film is also in development.

Meanwhile, the MCU outside of Sony’s grasp continues to dominate both big and small screens thanks to the recent releases like Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Moon Knight, and Ms. Marvel.