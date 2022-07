Adele has rescheduled her long-awaited Las Vegas residency, which will finally kick off on November 18th at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

“Weekends with Adele” spans 32 shows taking place through March 25th, 2023. In addition to 24 rescheduled shows, Adele has added eight more dates to the itinerary.

A select number of tickets will be available across all 32 performances, with access limited to fans who held tickets for the original show dates or who previously registered for tickets and were waitlisted. Eligible fans will receive an email invitation from Ticketmaster on Wednesday, August 3rd. Head here for more information.

Coming in support of Adele’s fourth album, 30, “Weekends with Adele” was originally supposed to take place between January and April 2022. However, due to production issues and disagreements over the creative direction, Adele chose to postpone the residency indefinitely.

“Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows,” Adele wrote in a statement posted to Instagram. “I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them. But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I’m more excited than ever! Now I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one. To be with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I’ve most been looking forward to and I’m going to give you the absolute best of me.”

Earlier this month, Adele staged her first public performances behind 30 at London’s Hyde Park as part of British Summer Time. Prior to that, she filmed a pair of televised specials and took the stage at several awards shows.

Weekends with Adele 2022-2023 Dates:

11/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

11/19 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

11/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

11/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

12/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

12/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

12/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

12/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

12/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

12/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

12/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

12/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

01/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

01/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

01/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

01/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

02/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

02/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

02/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

02/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

02/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

02/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

02/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

02/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

03/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

03/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

03/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

03/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

03/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

03/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

03/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

03/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace