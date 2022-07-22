Menu
Aerosmith Announce “50 Years From the Vaults” Streaming Concert Series: Watch Preview

The series launches July 29th with "Live from the Summit, Houston, TX, 1977"

aerosmith 50 years live from the vaults
Aerosmith, photo by Katarina Benzova
July 22, 2022 | 11:59am ET

    Aerosmith are set to launch “50 Years Live!: From the Aerosmith Vaults” — a new series featuring rare archival concert films of the band.

    The first release will be “Live from the Summit, Houston, TX, 1977,” premiering July 29th on Aerosmith’s YouTube channel. The production of all five concert films in the series was supervised by the band members, with the multi-camera live shows hailing from their personal vaults.

    Aerosmith spared no expense with the presentation. “Live from the Summit, Houston, TX, 1977” is taken directly from the original in-house 2-inch master analog video cartridge and collects footage filmed over the course of two summer nights on June 24th and 25th, 1977 in Houston.

    The original live feed edit, only intended for the in-house screens, was carefully cleaned, digitized, and remastered in HD. The hour-long performance features renditions of “Back in the Saddle,” “Mama Kin,” “Lord of the Thighs,” “Lick and a Promise,” and the classics “Sweet Emotion” and “Walk This Way,” among others.

    Each week after July 29th, another concert will drop. The rest of the film lineup includes: “Live from the Capital Centre, Landover, MD, 1989” (premieres August 5th), “Live from the Coca-Cola Star Lake Amphitheatre, Pittsburgh, PA, 1993” (August 12th), “Live from Comerica Park, Detroit, MI, 2003” (August 19th), and “Live from Arena Ciudad de Mexico, Mexico City, 2016 (August 26th). Each concert will remain on YouTube for one week only.

    Aerosmith Announce Extensive 2022 Las Vegas Residency

    The new series is part of Aerosmith’s ongoing 50th anniversary celebration. Earlier this year, the band canceled a number of Las Vegas residency shows as singer Steven Tyler checked into rehab. As it stands now, the band will resume its Vegas residency on September 14th and continue to play shows at Park MGM’s Dolby Live through December 11th.

    In addition, the band is scheduled to play headlining gigs at Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor, Maine, on September 4th and Fenway Park in Boston on September 8th. Get tickets to both the Vegas residency and the New England concerts via Ticketmaster.

    Watch the trailer for “50 Years Live!: From the Aerosmith Vaults” below.

