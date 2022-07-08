aespa Release “Girls” Video, Perform Three Songs on Good Morning America: Watch

K-pop group aespa have celebrated the release of their new EP, Girls – The 2nd Mini Album, in epic fashion by sharing a new video for the title track and kicking off Good Morning America’s Summer Concert Series in Central Park.

An anthemic electropop track, “Girls” sees Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning readying themselves to take on the world. In the video, aespa take on a mission travailing through several metaverses in an attempt to bring world peace — all while being chased by their primary villain Black Mamba.

During their three-song Summer Concert Series set, the quartet played the track along with “Life’s Too Short” and their debut single “Black Mamba.” Watch aespa’s “Girls” video below, followed by their full GMA performance.

Advertisement

Related Video

“We’re so happy that our new project Girls – The 2nd Mini Album is finally out for all of our MYs to hear,” aespa said in a press statement about the EP. “With Girls, we were able to explore our sound more and tell new stories. We can’t wait to perform and meet our fans in person soon!”

Girls marks the follow-up to October’s Savage – The 1st Mini Album. The EP peaked in the Top 20 of the Billboard 200, marking the highest entry on the albums chart for a K-pop girl group’s debut. In April, aespa made their US live debut at Coachella, becoming the third K-pop act to play the festival in the process.