aespa Release Girls -- The 2nd Mini Album: Stream

K-pop quartet aespa have released their new EP, Girls – The 2nd Mini Album, via Warner Music. Including the lead single “Life’s Too Short” and hit “Black Mamba,” the nine-track effort is available to stream below.

aespa — comprised of KARINA, WINTER, GISELLE, and NINGNING — first announced the EP with the high-energy “sneak peak” track. “Illusion” continues the trend that aespa has set with most of their music, offering a vibrant beat and an earworm chorus. The group has been going nonstop over the past year, presumably engaging with a whole new group of fans after their recent debut performance at Coachella.

Girls – The 2nd Mini Album marks aespa’s first release with Warner Music, signaling continued growth into the global market. Having debuted in just 2020, their rapid growth has already placed them on an impressive trajectory in the K-pop sphere and beyond. This release follows the group’s 2021 EP, Savage – The 1st Mini Album, which included the enormous single of the same name. The EP peaked in the Top 20 of the Billboard Top 200, becoming the highest entry on the Top 200 and Artist 100 for a K-Pop girl group’s debut.

Advertisement

Related Video

Additionally, Apple Music announced aespa as the newest global Up Next artist, part of Apple Music’s monthly artist initiative geared towards identifying, showcasing and elevating rising talent. As Up Next artists, aespa fans (known as MY) can expect a short film, an interview on Apple Music 1 radio, and a slot on Jimmy Kimmel Live. SM Entertainment, the management company behind the group, has promised more appearances to come as well — although there’s no news yet about a tour.

Stream aespa’s Girls — The 2nd Mini Album below.

Girls — The Mini Album Artwork:

Girls — The Mini Album Tracklist:

01. Girls

02. Illusion

03. Lingo

04. Life’s Too Short

05. ICU

06. Life’s Too Short (English Version)

07. Black Mamba

08. Forever