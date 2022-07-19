Menu
Alex G Performs “Runner” on Fallon: Watch

A cut from the upcoming God Save the Animals

Alex G, photo by Todd Owyoung/NBC
July 19, 2022 | 9:31am ET

    Alex G stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, July 18th to perform his new single “Runner.” Watch a replay of the performance below.

    The 29-year-old songwriter took the stage in a white sweater and some loose-fitting khakis, an unostentatious display from an artist who has always let the songs talk for themselves. When he sang, “I have done a couple bad things/ A couple/ Yeah!” he leaned back and howled, allowing the emotion of the lyrics to overtake him.

    “Runner” appears on Alex G’s upcoming album God Save the Animalsthe follow-up to 2019’s House of SugarSo far, the artist has also previewed the album with “Blessing.” The complete LP arrives September 23rd via Domino and pre-orders are ongoing. Alex G also has a lengthy world tour coming up, with tickets on sale now via Ticketmaster.

    Before he announced God Save the Animals, Alex G provided the soundtrack to the horror flick We’re All Going to the World’s Fair.

Alex G Performs "Runner" on Fallon: Watch

