Alex G Performs “Runner” on Fallon: Watch

Alex G stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, July 18th to perform his new single “Runner.” Watch a replay of the performance below.

The 29-year-old songwriter took the stage in a white sweater and some loose-fitting khakis, an unostentatious display from an artist who has always let the songs talk for themselves. When he sang, “I have done a couple bad things/ A couple/ Yeah!” he leaned back and howled, allowing the emotion of the lyrics to overtake him.

“Runner” appears on Alex G’s upcoming album God Save the Animals, the follow-up to 2019’s House of Sugar. So far, the artist has also previewed the album with “Blessing.” The complete LP arrives September 23rd via Domino and pre-orders are ongoing. Alex G also has a lengthy world tour coming up, with tickets on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Before he announced God Save the Animals, Alex G provided the soundtrack to the horror flick We’re All Going to the World’s Fair.