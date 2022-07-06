Alvvays Announce New Album Blue Rev, Share “Pharmacist”: Stream

Five years after Antisocialites, Alvvays have finally readied a new album called Blue Rev. The third LP from the Canadian band arrives October 7th via Polyvinyl, and first single “Pharmacist” is out now.

Since releasing their sophomore album in 2017, Alvvays have lost band members, endured a flood that ruined their equipment, and had the demo tapes for LP3 stolen. Still, Blue Rev clocks in at 14 tracks, the group’s longest album yet. The band now comprises of singer Molly Rankin, guitarist Alec O’Hanley, keyboardist Kerri MacLellan, and newcoming drummer Sheridan Riley and bassist Abbey Blackwell.

While Rankin’s ethereal vocals remain in tact, Alvvays turn up the volume for first single and album opener “Pharmacist” with upbeat drums and that classic shoegaze guitar whoosh. Check out the track and Blue Rev‘s artwork and tracklist below. Pre-orders are ongoing.

Advertisement

Related Video

Alvvays are set to take Blue Rev out on the road this fall when they tour the US with special guests Slow Pulp. See those dates below, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster.

Blue Rev Artwork:

Blue Rev Tracklist:

01. Pharmacist

02. Easy on Your Own?

03. After the Earthquake

04. Tom Verlaine

05. Pressed

06. Many Mirrors

07. Very Online Guy

08. Velveteen

09. Tile by Tile

10. Pomeranian Spinster

11. Belinda Says

12. Bored in Bristol

13. Lottery Noises

14. Fourth Figure

Alvvays 2022 Tour Dates:

08/16 — Chicago, IL @ Here and There Festival – The Salt Shed

10/14 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre *

10/15 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave. *

10/18 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot *

10/19 — Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory *

10/20 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom *

10/21 — Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre *

10/22 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre *

10/24 — Arcata, CA @ Arcata Theatre Lounge *

10/26 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore *

10/27 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore *

10/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern *

10/30 — San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park *

11/02 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater *

11/04 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall – Downstairs *

11/05 — Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory *

11/07 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse *

11/08 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works *

11/09 — Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel *

11/11 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

11/12 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall *

11/15 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall *

11/16 — New York, NY @ Kings Theater *

11/18 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner *

Advertisement

*= w/ Slow Pulp