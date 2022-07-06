Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Alvvays Announce New Album Blue Rev, Share “Pharmacist”: Stream

Catch them on the road this fall

alvvays blue rev
Alvvays, photo by Eleanor Petry
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 6, 2022 | 10:00am ET

    Five years after Antisocialites, Alvvays have finally readied a new album called Blue Rev. The third LP from the Canadian band arrives October 7th via Polyvinyl, and first single “Pharmacist” is out now.

    Since releasing their sophomore album in 2017, Alvvays have lost band members, endured a flood that ruined their equipment, and had the demo tapes for LP3 stolen. Still, Blue Rev clocks in at 14 tracks, the group’s longest album yet. The band now comprises of singer Molly Rankin, guitarist Alec O’Hanley, keyboardist Kerri MacLellan, and newcoming drummer Sheridan Riley and bassist Abbey Blackwell.

    While Rankin’s ethereal vocals remain in tact, Alvvays turn up the volume for first single and album opener “Pharmacist” with upbeat drums and that classic shoegaze guitar whoosh. Check out the track and Blue Rev‘s artwork and tracklist below. Pre-orders are ongoing.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Alvvays are set to take Blue Rev out on the road this fall when they tour the US with special guests Slow Pulp. See those dates below, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Blue Rev Artwork:

    alvvays blue rev album artwork

    Blue Rev Tracklist:
    01. Pharmacist
    02. Easy on Your Own?
    03. After the Earthquake
    04. Tom Verlaine
    05. Pressed
    06. Many Mirrors
    07. Very Online Guy
    08. Velveteen
    09. Tile by Tile
    10. Pomeranian Spinster
    11. Belinda Says
    12. Bored in Bristol
    13. Lottery Noises
    14. Fourth Figure

    Alvvays 2022 Tour Dates:
    08/16 — Chicago, IL @ Here and There Festival – The Salt Shed
    10/14 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre *
    10/15 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave. *
    10/18 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot *
    10/19 — Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory *
    10/20 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom *
    10/21 — Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre *
    10/22 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre *
    10/24 — Arcata, CA @ Arcata Theatre Lounge *
    10/26 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore *
    10/27 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore *
    10/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern *
    10/30 — San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park *
    11/02 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater *
    11/04 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall – Downstairs *
    11/05 — Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory *
    11/07 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse *
    11/08 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works *
    11/09 — Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel *
    11/11 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *
    11/12 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall *
    11/15 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall *
    11/16 — New York, NY @ Kings Theater *
    11/18 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner *

    Advertisement

    *= w/ Slow Pulp

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

clerks III 3 trailer kevin smith watch

Randal and Dante Head Back to Quick Stop in Trailer for Clerks III: Watch

July 6, 2022

Christine and the Queens album Redcar les adorables etoiles Je te vois enfin new

Christine and the Queens Announces New Album Redcar les adorables étoiles, Live Shows

July 6, 2022

Red Hot Chili Peppers with Post Malone

Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce Australian, New Zealand Tour Dates with Post Malone

July 3, 2022

jordana 2022 us tour dates local natives remi wolf

Jordana Announces Summer 2022 Tour Dates

June 30, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Alvvays Announce New Album Blue Rev, Share "Pharmacist": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale