Amanda Shires catches up with Kyle Meredith to discuss Take It Like A Man, an album that arrives after a time when she thought about giving up making music. The record is also a reflection of the hurdles she faced in her marriage with Jason Isbell at the time.

The singer-songwriter and violinist tells us about wanting the music to be dramatic to match the lyrics, as well as being vulnerable and open about her marriage within the songs. Shires also talks about preceding the LP with “The Problem” as a way to talk about abortion and the Supreme Court. She also touches on having Brittney Spencer cameo and co-writing with Natalie Hemby.

