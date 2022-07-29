Menu
Amanda Shires on “The Hard Shit” in Relationships, Take It Like a Man, and Her Abortion-Themed Single

The songwriter details her new album, writing with Natalie Hemby, and the Brittney Spencer cameo

Amanda Shires Kyle Meredith
Kyle Meredith with Amanda Shires, photo by Michael Schmelling
July 29, 2022 | 12:25pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Amanda Shires catches up with Kyle Meredith to discuss Take It Like A Man, an album that arrives after a time when she thought about giving up making music. The record is also a reflection of the hurdles she faced in her marriage with Jason Isbell at the time.

    The singer-songwriter and violinist tells us about wanting the music to be dramatic to match the lyrics, as well as being vulnerable and open about her marriage within the songs. Shires also talks about preceding the LP with “The Problem” as a way to talk about abortion and the Supreme Court. She also touches on having Brittney Spencer cameo and co-writing with Natalie Hemby.

    Listen to Amanda Shires talk about Take It Like A Man and more above, or via the YouTube player below. Make sure to like, review, and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… as well, and you can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

