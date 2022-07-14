Jon Bernthal Searches for the Truth in Trailer for American Gigolo: Watch

Showtime has unveiled the trailer for its upcoming adaptation of American Gigolo starring Jon Bernthal as Julian Kaye.

The series picks up nearly two decades after the 1980 film of the same name and finds the male escort seeking to uncover the truth about who framed him for murder in the plot of the movie — all while reconnecting with a California politician’s wife named Michelle, played by Gretchen Mol.

“I lost fifteen years of my life, thought I killed that girl,” Bernthal says after finding himself suddenly exonerated and released from prison. “Somebody set me up… They’re still out there. It’s not over.”

The original American Gigolo starring Richard Gere, Lauren Hutton, and Hector Elizondo earned a Golden Globe nomination for its score by Giorgio Moroder, which featured Blondie’s iconic “Call Me” as its primary theme.

The upcoming show also features performances by the likes of Rosie O’Donnell (stepping into Elizondo’s shoes as Detective Sunday), Lizze Brocheré, Leland Orser, Gabriel LaBelle, and Wayne Brady. Jerry Bruckheimer, who also produced the original film, serves as one of the show’s executive producers.

American Gigolo premieres September 9th on Showtime. Watch the trailer after the jump.

Even before its premiere, the forthcoming series has found itself mired in behind-the-scenes drama as original showrunner David Hollander was reportedly ousted from helming the small screen adaptation following an investigation of onset misconduct back in April.

While the exact nature of the misconduct wasn’t revealed, reporting by Deadline insisted Hollander’s firing wasn’t related to sexual harassment. In a statement, however, a spokesperson for the show said it cost the Ray Donovan showrunner his “producing relationship” with Paramount Television Studios. One month later, co-executive producer David Bar Katz also exited the production.