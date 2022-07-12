Amon Amarth have announced a Fall 2022 North American tour in support of their upcoming album The Great Heathen Army, arriving August 5th.

The package for the “Great Heathen Army Tour” is absolutely stacked, with fellow death metal luminaries Carcass, Obituary, and Cattle Decapitation rounding out the bill.

The outing kicks off on November 11th in Las Vegas and culminates with a show on December 17th in Los Angeles. General tickets sales begin Friday, July 15th, at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with pre-sales starting as early as Tuesday, July 12th, at 11 a.m. local time. A Live Nation pre-sale (using code ELECTRIC) is set for Thursday, July 14th.

“North America, the Great Heathen Army is coming for you this fall!” Amon Amarth stated in a press release. “We have been away for a long time and now we return to raid with the death metal event of the year! We will be sacking cities across the continent with our good friends Carcass, Obituary, and Cattle Decapitation. We intend to bring a big show and give you a night that you won’t easily forget. Miss this at your own peril.”

Notably, the tour will be Carcass’ first extensive US tour in six years following a short two-week run earlier this year.

“Can It really be that long???” remarked the band’s Jeff Walker. “We can’t think of a stronger tour or killer line up for us to be part of … it’s gonna be a RAGER!”

Check out the full list of tour dates and the poster below. Get tickets here.

Amon Amarth’s 2022 North American Tour Dates with Carcass, Obituary, and Cattle Decapitation:

11/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl *

11/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theater

11/14 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

11/15 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

11/16 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom

11/18 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

11/19 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

11/20 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

11/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

11/23 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

11/25 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

11/26 – Chicago, IL @ The Aragon Ballroom

11/27 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

11/30 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

12/01 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

12/02 – Toronto, ON @ History

12/03 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell

12/05 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

12/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

12/07 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown

12/09 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore

12/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

12/12 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO

12/13 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

12/15 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live

12/16 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA

12/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater

* = no Carcass