Amon Amarth have announced a Fall 2022 North American tour in support of their upcoming album The Great Heathen Army, arriving August 5th.
The package for the “Great Heathen Army Tour” is absolutely stacked, with fellow death metal luminaries Carcass, Obituary, and Cattle Decapitation rounding out the bill.
The outing kicks off on November 11th in Las Vegas and culminates with a show on December 17th in Los Angeles. General tickets sales begin Friday, July 15th, at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with pre-sales starting as early as Tuesday, July 12th, at 11 a.m. local time. A Live Nation pre-sale (using code ELECTRIC) is set for Thursday, July 14th.
“North America, the Great Heathen Army is coming for you this fall!” Amon Amarth stated in a press release. “We have been away for a long time and now we return to raid with the death metal event of the year! We will be sacking cities across the continent with our good friends Carcass, Obituary, and Cattle Decapitation. We intend to bring a big show and give you a night that you won’t easily forget. Miss this at your own peril.”
Notably, the tour will be Carcass’ first extensive US tour in six years following a short two-week run earlier this year.
“Can It really be that long???” remarked the band’s Jeff Walker. “We can’t think of a stronger tour or killer line up for us to be part of … it’s gonna be a RAGER!”
Check out the full list of tour dates and the poster below. Get tickets here.
Amon Amarth’s 2022 North American Tour Dates with Carcass, Obituary, and Cattle Decapitation:
11/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl *
11/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theater
11/14 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater
11/15 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
11/16 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom
11/18 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle
11/19 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
11/20 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
11/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
11/23 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
11/25 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
11/26 – Chicago, IL @ The Aragon Ballroom
11/27 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
11/30 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
12/01 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
12/02 – Toronto, ON @ History
12/03 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell
12/05 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
12/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
12/07 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown
12/09 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore
12/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
12/12 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO
12/13 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
12/15 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live
12/16 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA
12/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater
* = no Carcass