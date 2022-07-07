Menu
Amon Amarth Share Video for New Song “The Great Heathen Army”: Stream

The Viking metallers' 12th studio album arrives August 5th

Amon Amarth, photo by Tomas Giden
July 7, 2022 | 12:35pm ET

    Viking heavy metal mainstays Amon Amarth have dropped a new single, “The Great Heathen Army.” The song is the title track off the band’s forthcoming studio album and arrives with a Pavel Trebukhin-directed music video, filmed in Riga, Latvia.

    The Great Heathen Army, which marks the band’s 12th studio album, will arrive on Friday, August 5th, via Metal Blade Records.

    Regarding the new single and upcoming album, the band said in a collective statement: “The armada of The Great Heathen Army is at sea on the way to raid, but before we land at distant shores on August 5th we have a new single and video for you to feast on. This is the title track from the new album with a video we shot with the talented Pavel Trebukhin in Riga, Latvia. Who will you choose to fight with? The Vikings or the Saxons? Choose well and the Gods will decide your fate.”

    In other news, Amon Amarth will embark on a European tour with Machine Head in the fall. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

    Listen to the new song and watch the video below. Pre-order The Great Heathen Army via Amon Amarth’s merch site.

