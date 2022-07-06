At long last, it’s time to go to Amsterdam. Today, 20th Century Studios have unveiled the officially trailer for David O. Russell’s mystery-comedy, with a wildly stacked cast that includes Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Robert De Niro, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, and Taylor Swift, just to name a few.

Set in the 1930s and (very loosely) based on one of the wildest mysteries in American history, Amsterdam follows the tribulations of three friends (Bale, Robbie, Washington) who inadvertently witness a murder, and thus become people of interest in the case themselves. “We formed a pact and we swore to protect each other, no matter what,” Burt (Bale) explains in a voiceover. That pact includes plenty of laughs, crime drama, and a good old-fashioned romantic subplot. “A lot of this actually happened,” reads the film’s tagline.

Amsterdam also stars Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, Timothy Olyphant, Zoe Saldana, Rami Malek, Alessandro Nivola, Andrea Riseborough, and Matthias Schoenaerts. It’s scheduled to hit theaters this November, and considering Russell’s track record as well as the ensemble cast, it’s bound to be a box office smash. Watch the Amsterdam official trailer below.

In addition to directing, Russell wrote the screenplay to Amsterdam and produced alongside Bale, Arnon Milchan, Matthew Budman, and Anthony Katagas. Michael Schaefer and Sam Hanson served as executive producers. It marks the controversial filmmaker’s first project since 2015’s Joy.