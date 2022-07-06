Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Christian Bale and Margot Robbie Are on the Run in Trailer for David O. Russell’s Amsterdam: Watch

Also starring John David Washington, Chris Rock, Robert De Niro, Taylor Swift, and more

Amsterdam movie
Amsterdam (20th Century Fox)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
July 6, 2022 | 12:22pm ET

    At long last, it’s time to go to AmsterdamToday, 20th Century Studios have unveiled the officially trailer for David O. Russell’s mystery-comedy, with a wildly stacked cast that includes Christian BaleMargot RobbieJohn David Washington, Robert De NiroAnya Taylor-JoyChris Rock, and Taylor Swift, just to name a few.

    Set in the 1930s and (very loosely) based on one of the wildest mysteries in American history, Amsterdam follows the tribulations of three friends (Bale, Robbie, Washington) who inadvertently witness a murder, and thus become people of interest in the case themselves. “We formed a pact and we swore to protect each other, no matter what,” Burt (Bale) explains in a voiceover. That pact includes plenty of laughs, crime drama, and a good old-fashioned romantic subplot. “A lot of this actually happened,” reads the film’s tagline.

    Amsterdam also stars Michael ShannonMike MyersTimothy OlyphantZoe SaldanaRami MalekAlessandro NivolaAndrea Riseborough, and Matthias Schoenaerts. It’s scheduled to hit theaters this November, and considering Russell’s track record as well as the ensemble cast, it’s bound to be a box office smash. Watch the Amsterdam official trailer below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    In addition to directing, Russell wrote the screenplay to Amsterdam and produced alongside Bale, Arnon Milchan, Matthew Budman, and Anthony Katagas. Michael Schaefer and Sam Hanson served as executive producers. It marks the controversial filmmaker’s first project since 2015’s Joy.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

DeLisa Chinn-Tyler A League of Their Own

A League of Their Own: DeLisa Chinn-Tyler, the Woman Who Threw the Baseball Back, Speaks

July 6, 2022

clerks III 3 trailer kevin smith watch

Randal and Dante Head Back to Quick Stop in Trailer for Clerks III: Watch

July 6, 2022

amc $5 discount tuesdays theatres movies entertainment

AMC Brings Back Discount Tuesdays $5 Tickets

July 6, 2022

james cameron go pee avatar 2 the way of water length running time direct directors avatar 4 5 3

James Cameron Says Avatar 2 Is Long, People Can Just "Get Up and Go Pee"

July 5, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Christian Bale and Margot Robbie Are on the Run in Trailer for David O. Russell's Amsterdam: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale