Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Amy Winehouse Biopic Finds Frontrunner in Marisa Abela: Report

The actress currently stars in HBO drama Industry

amy winehouse biopic marisa abela frontrunner casting
Amy Winehouse (photo by Chris Christoforou/Redferns) and Marisa Abela in Industry (HBO)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
July 28, 2022 | 2:02pm ET

    The upcoming Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black may be close to finding its leading actor. According to a new report, Marisa Abela has emerged as a frontrunner to fill the shoes of the late Grammy winner.

    Variety reports that the British TV star is “in discussions, though the role isn’t yet locked in and a small group of other actors are also believed to be in the mix.” Abela has previously been seen as Yasmin Kara-Hanani in Season 1 of the HBO series Industry, which follows a group of young, ambitious investment bankers in London, and before that appeared in the British political drama COBRA.

    Directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson with a script by Matt Greenhalgh, the upcoming biopic is said to have the full support of Winehouse’s father, Mitch Winehouse, who ha directs the late singer’s estate since her untimely death in 2011.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Previously, the elder Winehouse, who was also featured prominently in the 2015 Academy Award-winning documentary Amy as well as 2021’s Reclaiming Amy, had previously shot down rumors that Lady Gaga was in talks to play his daughter onscreen. “I wouldn’t mind betting it would be an unknown, young, English — London, cockney — actress who looks a bit like Amy,” he said back in 2018, adding, “What we want is somebody to portray Amy in the way that she was…the funny, brilliant, charming and horrible person that she was.”

    Back to Black isn’t the only project about the “Rehab” singer that’s attempted to get off the ground recently, either. Back in September, another biopic based on Daphne Barak’s 2010 book Saving Amy was announced to be in the works at Halcyon Studios, but Winehouse’s estate denounced the project as an unauthorized attempt to memorialize her life.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Vengeance Review BJ Novak

B.J. Novak Deals Out Some Intriguing But Muddled Vengeance: Review

July 28, 2022

madonna directing biopic quote comments

Madonna Says Directing Biopic Was "Preemptive Strike": "No One's Going to Tell My Story But Me"

July 28, 2022

Nope Movie Costumes Explained

Nope Costumes Explained, From the Scorpion King Hoodie to That UFO Suit

July 28, 2022

Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde (Netflix)

Marilyn Monroe Only Exists On Screen in New Trailer for Blonde: Watch

July 28, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Amy Winehouse Biopic Finds Frontrunner in Marisa Abela: Report

Menu Shop Search Sale