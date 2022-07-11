Angel Olsen on How Time Traveling Dreams and ’70s Country Inspired Big Time

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Angel Olsen joins Kyle Meredith for an interview about Big Time, an album that finds the songwriter leaning into Americana and taking inspiration from Lucinda Williams, George Harrison, and Big Star.

Advertisement

Related Video

The Asheville-based singer tells us about how her time traveling dreams influenced the album as well as the Twin Peaks-meets-Twilight Zone companion short-film that also tells the story of her parents passing and her own coming out. Elsewhere, Olsen dives into the cut “All the Flowers,” gives the backstory on her Aisles ’80s covers EP, and discusses her thoughts on acting

Listen to the Angel Olsen’s interview about Big Time and more above or via the YouTube player below. Make sure to like, review, and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts, and you can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.