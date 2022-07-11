Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Angel Olsen on How Time Traveling Dreams and ’70s Country Inspired Big Time

Americana artist also discusses Aisles, her '80s covers EP

angel olsen big time kyle meredith with photo by angela ricciardi
Kyle Meredith with Angel Olsen, photo by Angela Ricciardi
Advertisement
Advertisement
ben kaye consequence of sound editorial director writer photographer
July 11, 2022 | 2:32pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Angel Olsen joins Kyle Meredith for an interview about Big Time, an album that finds the songwriter leaning into Americana and taking inspiration from Lucinda Williams, George Harrison, and Big Star.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The Asheville-based singer tells us about how her time traveling dreams influenced the album as well as the Twin Peaks-meets-Twilight Zone companion short-film that also tells the story of her parents passing and her own coming out. Elsewhere, Olsen dives into the cut “All the Flowers,” gives the backstory on her Aisles ’80s covers EP, and discusses her thoughts on acting

    Listen to the Angel Olsen’s interview about Big Time and more above or via the YouTube player below. Make sure to like, review, and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts, and you can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

journey neal schon kyle Meredith

Journey’s Neal Schon on Guitarists That Inspired Freedom and Possible Three-Hour Live Shows

July 8, 2022

kyle meredith with abc martin fry the lexicon of love

ABC’s Martin Fry on Sex Pistols, David Bowie, and 40 Years of The Lexicon of Love

July 6, 2022

coheed and cambria kyle meredith

Coheed and Cambria’s Claudio Sanchez on Infinite Outcomes, Multiverse Storytelling, and Vaxis II

July 1, 2022

Foals Yannis Philippaks Kyle Meredith With

Foals’ Yannis Philippakis on Making a Dance Record with a Deeper Meaning

June 29, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Angel Olsen on How Time Traveling Dreams and '70s Country Inspired Big Time

Menu Shop Search Sale