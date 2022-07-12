Animal Collective Perform NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert from a Museum: Watch

Animal Collective made their NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert debut a memorable one, filming it at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art. During their roughly 15-minute set, the quartet performed two songs from their latest album, Time Skiffs, before going into “Kings Walk,” an unreleased track they have been performing since 2019.

The concert kicked off with the first two tracks from Time Skiffs while a face-painted “time skiff rider” dressed to blend into the artwork filling the walls behind AnCo did arts and crafts. With vocal duties shared between Deakin, Panda Bear, and Avey Tare, “Dragon Slayer” blended seamlessly into “Car Keys.”

After Avey Tare took a moment to shout out the band members, the experimental indie rockers went into “Kings Walk.” Filled to the brim with a wall of vocal chants, it’s an off-kilter track even for a group that can be as abstract as Animal Collective.

In support of Time Skiffs, AnCo are currently on the road playing rescheduled tour dates that were canceled in May and June after Deakin and Avey Tare tested positive for COVID-19. They’ll continue the North American leg through early September before heading across the pond to play out the remainder of the trek. See the full schedule below, and grab your tickets here.

Animal Collective 2022 Tour Dates:

07/12 – New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre ^

07/14 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s ^

07/15 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater ^

07/16 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ^

07/18 – Bellvue, CO @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre ^

07/19 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre ^

07/21 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman #

07/22 – Columbia, MO @ Rose Park #

07/23 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant #

07/24 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre #

08/10 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield Theatre *

08/11 – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom @ Portland, OR *

08/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre *

08/14 – Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out Fest

08/16 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall *

08/17 – Calgary, AB @ The Palace *

08/19 – Bozeman, MT @ The ELM *

08/20 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma *

08/23 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown *

08/24 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s *

08/26 – Bridgeview, IL @ Sacred Rose Festival

08/27 – Indianapolis, IN @ HiFi Annex *

08/29 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre *

08/30 – New York, NY @ SummerStage in Central Park *

08/31 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall *

09/02 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall *

09/04 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre *

11/02 – Limerick, IE @ Dolan’s ~

11/03 – Dublin, IE @ National Concert Hall ~

11/06 – Bristol, UK @ SWX ~

11/07 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall ~

11/09 – Glasgow, UK @ Saint Luke’s ~

11/11 – London, UK @ Pitchfork Music Festival ~

11/12 – Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix ~

11/15 – Hamburg, DE @ Übel & Gefährlich ~

11/16 – Berlin, DE @ Kesselhaus ~

11/17 – Prague, CZ @ MeetFactory ~

11/19 – Vienna, AT @ Arena ~

11/20 – Munich, DE @ Freiheiz ~

11/21 – Fribourg, CH @ Fri-Son ~

11/23 – Luxembourg, LU @ Atelier ~

11/24 – Paris, FR @ Trabendo ~

11/27 – Cologne, DE @ Luxor ~

^ = w/ Sham

# = w/ Spirit of the Beehive

* = w/ Tomato Flower

~ = w/ Marina Herlop