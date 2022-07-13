Armie Hammer Really Is Selling Timeshares at a Cayman Islands Hotel

If you’re extremely online, you may have recently seen photos circulating on Twitter of Armie Hammer appearing to work at a hotel resort in the Cayman Islands. Now, Variety has confirmed that the photos are real, and that the disgraced actor is, in fact, selling timeshares in the Caribbean.

Rumors of Hammer’s hotel employment began last week, when a flyer advertising his services as a “personal concierge” began circulating on social media. Photos of the actor in uniform followed. A source confirmed Hammer’s employment at the hotel to Variety, saying, “He is working at the resort and selling timeshares. He is working at a cubicle. The reality is he’s totally broke, and is trying to fill the days and earn money to support his family.”

Hammer, great-grandson of oil tycoon Armand Hammer, starred in films like The Social Network and Call Me by Your Name before accusations of sexual assault spurred his Hollywood disappearance last year. In January 2021, a woman posted screenshots of messages Hammer allegedly sent her that detailed his interest in cannibalistic fetishism and non-consensual sexual domination, among other disturbing things. The actor denied the claims, which he denounced as “online attacks.” Soon after, the woman accused Hammer of rape, prompting the actor to drop out of projects like Shotgun Wedding and The Offer. His last project was Disney’s Death on the Nile.

According to the source, Hammer — cut off from the family payroll — moved to the Caymans to find work and stay close to his children with ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers, who have been living in the area. Prior to working as a timeshare salesman, he apparently managed an apartment complex in the region. There’s just something about disgraced actors and beachy vacation spots…

