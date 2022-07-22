Atlanta Drops Magical Teaser for Fourth and Final Season: Watch

Cereal rains from the clouds, a piano falls from the sky, and all sort of animals and vehicles defy the laws of nature in the callback-heavy teaser for Season 4 of Atlanta. The final episodes from the critically-beloved series come to FX in September.

Season 4 was shot at the same time as Season 3, debuted earlier this year and which Consequence named it one of the best TV shows of 2022 so far. The new teaser doesn’t offer much in the way of plot details; it opens with Donald Glover as Earn Marks and Zazie Beetz as Van Keefer exiting a store as Coconut Crunchies drift from above. Teddy Perkins’ falling piano causes ripples in the asphalt before Darius Epps (Lakeith Stanfield) crashes an invisible car.

Meanwhile, an ostrich grows out of an egg at record speed, an alligator climbs along a building as a kind of reverse chameleon, flashing bright colored patterns to avoid fitting in, and a flying chainsaw cuts down a fast-blooming apple tree. It ends with Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles (Brian Tyree Henry) holding a microphone while surrounded by his crew, before the cast is suddenly sucked into the earth, leaving only a floating microphone behind. Check out the teaser below.

In February, creator Glover explained why he felt the time had come to bring Atlanta to an end. “Death is natural,” he said. “I feel like when the conditions are right for something, they happen, and when the conditions aren’t right, they don’t happen. I don’t feel any longevity. Because then things start to get weird. The story was always supposed to be what it was. And the story, it really was us. Everybody in that writers’ room, everybody on set. It really was what we were going through and what we talked about… I think it ends perfectly.”

Glover has begun working on his project, a Beyoncé-inspired television series for Amazon tentatively titled Hive. In April, he conducted a bonkers interview with himself.