Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

First Animated Avatar Film to Center on Aang, the Last Airbender Himself

Aang led the fight against the Fire Nation in the original Nickelodeon series

avatar the last airbender animated film
Avatar: The Last Airbender (Nickelodeon)
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 23, 2022 | 2:40pm ET

    Last month, it was announced that three animated Avatar films were in the works at Nickelodeon and Paramount, and at San Diego Comic-Con, we got some information about the first installment, which will focus on Aang, the OG Last Airbender.

    Janet Varney, who voiced Korra in the Last Airbender spinoff The Legend of Korra, announced the news in a video played at Comic-Con on July 22nd. “There have been a lot of rumors floating around, a lot of speculation and a lot of excitement. I feel it too. But we figured it was time to set the record straight,” Varney said. “The first feature-length movie from Avatar Studios will be focusing on Avatar Aang and his friends, and I, for one, cannot wait.”

    As the focus of the original Avatar: The Last Airbender series, which aired on Nickelodeon from 2005 to 2008, 12-year-old Aang (voiced by Zach Tyler Eisen) represented his Air Nomads nation in the fight against the Fire Nation, which tried to take over the world. Aang was the current Avatar, or the only bender who could manipulate all four elements (fire, water, earth, and air). The wildly successful series spurred the aforementioned spinoff, as well as a live-action film, a comic book series, and a prequel novel series (which Varney is seen reading in the clip). Netflix is currently producing a live-action series remake.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    As Deadline reports, in the new film, Aang and his friends are expected to be a bit older. Original series creators Bryan Konietzko and Michael DiMartino are set to produce the film, which has yet to receive a title or release date, alongside original executive producer Eric Coleman. Lauren Montgomery, who also worked on the original series, will direct the project. Check out the video announcement below.

    Editor’s Note: Stay connected to all the exciting news coming out of Comic-Con here.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

black adam dwayne johnson trailer comic-con

Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam Is "Born Out of Rage" in New Trailer: Watch

July 23, 2022

shazam fury of the gods trailer official 2 two sequel

Shazam! Fury of the Gods Roars in With New Trailer: Watch

July 23, 2022

Keanu Reeves in John Wick 4

John Wick 4 Teaser Trailer Premieres at Comic-Con: Watch

July 22, 2022

bill murray wont be in wes anderson film asteroid city cast movie news

Bill Murray Won't Be in Wes Anderson's Asteroid City After All

July 22, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

First Animated Avatar Film to Center on Aang, the Last Airbender Himself

Menu Shop Search Sale