New Avengers and MCU Fantastic Four Movies Confirmed, Release Dates Announced

As expected, Marvel rolled out some huge news during its hour at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend, with mastermind Kevin Feige essentially rolling out what to expect from Phases 4-6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Key to that announcement was the long-awaited confirmation that a new Fantastic Four was in the works for 2024, and that Phase 6 of the MCU would include two new Avengers films: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Adaptations of Fantastic Four have of course been attempted multiple times in recent years, when the rights to those characters were still owned by an independent Fox. But this would be the Four’s first official entry into the current MCU (beyond John Krasinski’s cameo as Reed Richards in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness).

Fantastic Four will be released on November 8th, 2024, followed by Avengers: The Kang Dynasty arriving on May 2nd, 2025 and Avengers: Secret Wars on November 7th, 2025. Based on the titles, the two Avengers films seem likely to combine multiple threads of what Feige referred to as the Multiverse Saga, comprising Phases 4-6.

Beyond these films, a number of release dates looking forward were confirmed for both film and TV projects to come, stretching until 2025, including the below:

Secret Invasion (Disney+): Spring 2023

Echo (Disney+): Summer 2023

Loki Season 2 (Disney+): Summer 2023

Ironheart (Disney+): Fall 2023

Blade (Theatrical Release): November 3rd, 2023

Agatha: Coven of Chaos (Disney+): Winter 2023/24

Daredevil: Born Again (Disney+): Spring 2024

Captain America: New World Order (Theatrical Release): May 3rd, 2024

Thunderbolts (Theatrical Release): July 26th, 2024

Fantastic Four (Theatrical Release): November 8th, 2024

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (Theatrical Release): May 2nd, 2025

Avengers: Secret Wars (Theatrical Release): November 7th, 2025.