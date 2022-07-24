Menu
New Avengers and MCU Fantastic Four Movies Confirmed, Release Dates Announced

Kevin Feige also reveals the full schedule for Phase 5

July 23, 2022 | 9:37pm ET

    As expected, Marvel rolled out some huge news during its hour at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend, with mastermind Kevin Feige essentially rolling out what to expect from Phases 4-6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Key to that announcement was the long-awaited confirmation that a new Fantastic Four was in the works for 2024, and that Phase 6 of the MCU would include two new Avengers films: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.

    Adaptations of Fantastic Four have of course been attempted multiple times in recent years, when the rights to those characters were still owned by an independent Fox. But this would be the Four’s first official entry into the current MCU (beyond John Krasinski’s cameo as Reed Richards in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness).

    Fantastic Four will be released on November 8th, 2024, followed by Avengers: The Kang Dynasty arriving on May 2nd, 2025 and Avengers: Secret Wars on November 7th, 2025. Based on the titles, the two Avengers films seem likely to combine multiple threads of what Feige referred to as the Multiverse Saga, comprising Phases 4-6.

    Beyond these films, a number of release dates looking forward were confirmed for both film and TV projects to come, stretching until 2025, including the below:

    Secret Invasion (Disney+): Spring 2023
    Echo (Disney+): Summer 2023
    Loki Season 2 (Disney+): Summer 2023
    Ironheart (Disney+): Fall 2023
    Blade (Theatrical Release): November 3rd, 2023
    Agatha: Coven of Chaos (Disney+): Winter 2023/24
    Daredevil: Born Again (Disney+): Spring 2024
    Captain America: New World Order (Theatrical Release): May 3rd, 2024
    Thunderbolts (Theatrical Release): July 26th, 2024
    Fantastic Four (Theatrical Release): November 8th, 2024
    Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (Theatrical Release): May 2nd, 2025
    Avengers: Secret Wars (Theatrical Release): November 7th, 2025.

    Editor’s Note: Find more of our coverage of Comic-Con 2022 here.

