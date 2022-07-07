Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Axl Rose Says He “Seems Good” After Vocal Issues Forced Cancellation of Guns N’ Roses Show

"I've been following Dr's orders, getting rest"

axl rose vocal issues 2022
Axl Rose, photo by Amy Harris
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 7, 2022 | 11:36am ET

    Axl Rose thanked fans and said he “seems good” after vocal issues forced Guns N’ Roses to cancel a date on Tuesday, June 5th, in Glasgow.

    The two prior GN’R shows at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London experienced sound issues, with fans complaining that they couldn’t hear Axl’s voice at the rear of the venue. During the second London performance on July 2nd, Rose told the crowd he was “having issues” with his voice and the band would play a shorter 19-song set.

    “So I went to the doctors and all that stuff,” Rose told the audience. “I slept here last night to make sure.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Since then, Rose has been tending to his voice and says he’s on the mend. The singer shared the good news on Twitter, saying, “I’d like to thank everyone 4 their well wishes! It’s greatly appreciated! We apologize 4 the inconvenience of postponing Glasgow. I’ve been following Dr’s orders, getting rest, working w/a vocal coach n’ sorting out r sound issues. Seems good so far.”

    He continued, “Thanks again 4 everyone’s concern! At the end of the day it’s about giving u the fans the best of rselves n’ the best time we can give u n’ that’s all I, the band n’ crew r focused on. See u in Munich!!”

    guns n roses ac/dc cover reckless life 2022
     Editor's Pick
    Guns N’ Roses First Show of 2022 Features Debut of AC/DC Cover and Rare Performance of “Reckless Life”: Watch

    Guns N’ Roses will play Munich on July 8th, with the European tour set to wrap up on July 15th in Hanover, Germany. Grab your tickets to the remaining dates here ahead of their upcoming shows in South America, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand later this year.

    Advertisement

    Slash had previously told Heavy Consequence that the band’s summer run would see the premiere of a new original song, though that has yet to happen — possibly due to Axl’s vocal issues.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Sevendust fall 2022 tour dates tickets

Sevendust Announce Final US Leg of Animosity Anniversary Tour

July 6, 2022

Nazareth's Manny Charlton dies death dead obituary

R.I.P. Manny Charlton, Nazareth Guitarist Dead at 80

July 6, 2022

Billy Howerdel video interview

A Perfect Circle's Billy Howerdel on His New Solo Album, Depeche Mode Influence, and More

July 6, 2022

machine gun kelly regrets corey taylor feud

Machine Gun Kelly Regrets Feud with Corey Taylor: "We All Acted Ridiculous"

July 6, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Axl Rose Says He "Seems Good" After Vocal Issues Forced Cancellation of Guns N' Roses Show

Menu Shop Search Sale