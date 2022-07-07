Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Backstreet Boys Announce First Christmas Album A Very Backstreet Christmas

Out October 14th

backstreet boys a very backstreet christmas
Backstreet Boys, photo by Dennis Leupold
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 7, 2022 | 5:06pm ET

    Get ready to celebrate the holidays with the Backstreet Boys, because the legacy the boy band has announced a new Christmas album, A Very Backstreet Christmas. The record arrives October 14th.

    A Very Backstreet Christmas marks the Backstreet Boys’ first holiday album, but 10th studio record overall, which may make you feel pretty old. “We’ve been wanting to do a Christmas album for nearly 30 years now and we’re beyond excited that it’s finally happening,” Howie Dorough said of the project. “We had such a fun experience putting our BSB twist on some of our favorite Christmas classics and can’t wait to be part of our fans’ holiday season.”

    At 13 tracks, A Very Backstreet Christmas features such classics as “White Christmas,” “Silent Night,” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” as well as three holiday-themed BSB originals: “Christmas in New York,” “Together,” and “Happy Days.” What’s more, a Target-exclusive CD version of the album includes Backstreet Boys renditions of “Feliz Navidad” and “It’s Christmas Time Again” as bonus tracks. The album is also available on limited edition red vinyl, which you can pre-order now. Check out the artwork and tracklist for A Very Backstreet Christmas below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Backstreet Boys are in the midst of a lengthy world tour that recently united them with Drake for an “I Want It That Way” singalong. See the group’s full list of tour dates below, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster.

    A Very Backstreet Christmas Artwork:
    backstreet boys a very backstreet christmas album artwork

    A Very Backstreet Christmas Tracklist:
    01. White Christmas
    02. The Christmas Song
    03. Winter Wonderland
    04. Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
    05. Last Christmas
    06. O Holy Night
    07. This Christmas
    08. Same Ole Lang Syne
    09. Silent Night
    10. I’ll Be Home for Christmas
    11. Christmas in New York
    12. Together
    13. Happy Days
    14. Feliz Navidad (TARGET ONLY)
    15. It’s Christmas Time Again (TARGET ONLY)

    Backstreet Boys 2022 Tour Dates:
    07/08 — Milwaukee, WI @ SummerFest
    07/10 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
    07/12 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
    07/13 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
    07/14 — Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion
    07/16 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
    07/17 — Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
    07/19 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
    07/20 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
    07/21 — Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
    07/23 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
    07/24 — Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
    07/26 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
    07/28 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
    07/29 — Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
    07/30 — Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
    08/02 — Englewood, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
    08/04 — Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
    08/06 — Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
    08/07 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
    08/09 — Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
    08/12 — Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
    08/19 — Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena
    08/21 — Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
    08/22 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
    08/24 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
    08/26 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
    08/27 — Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre
    08/29 — Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
    09/01 — Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
    09/02 — Quebec City, QC @ Centre Videotron
    09/03 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
    09/06 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
    09/08 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
    09/09 — Memphis, TN @ FedExForum
    09/11 — Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
    09/13 — Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena
    09/14 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
    10/03 — Lisbon, Portugal @ Altice Arena
    10/04 — Madrid, Spain @ WiZink Center
    10/06 — Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi
    10/09 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
    10/12 — Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
    10/15 — Hannover, Germany @ Zag Arena
    10/18 — Mannheim, Germany @ SAP Arena
    10/20 — Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle
    10/22 — Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena
    10/25 — Hamburg, Germany @ Barclaycard Arena
    10/27 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion
    10/29 — Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena
    10/30 — Leipzig, Germany @ QUARTERBACK Immobilien ARENA
    10/31 — Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena
    11/02 — Budapest, Hungary @ Sports Arena
    11/04 — Dortmund, Germany @ Westfalenhallen
    11/06 — London, UK @ The 02

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

oliver sim gmt music video new single 2022 tour dates us europe uk stream watch

Oliver Sim Announces 2022 Tour Dates, Shares "GMT": Stream

July 7, 2022

Resident Evil Netflix Opening Theme

Resident Evil: Here’s Composer Gregory Reveret’s Opening Theme for the Netflix TV Adaptation — Exclusive

July 7, 2022

the 1975 part of the band new single music video stream watch

The 1975 Share New Single "Part of the Band": Stream

July 7, 2022

Stanning BTS j-hope "MORE"

Stanning BTS: j-hope Leaves Us Wanting "MORE"

July 7, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Backstreet Boys Announce First Christmas Album A Very Backstreet Christmas

Menu Shop Search Sale