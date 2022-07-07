Backstreet Boys Announce First Christmas Album A Very Backstreet Christmas

Get ready to celebrate the holidays with the Backstreet Boys, because the legacy the boy band has announced a new Christmas album, A Very Backstreet Christmas. The record arrives October 14th.

A Very Backstreet Christmas marks the Backstreet Boys’ first holiday album, but 10th studio record overall, which may make you feel pretty old. “We’ve been wanting to do a Christmas album for nearly 30 years now and we’re beyond excited that it’s finally happening,” Howie Dorough said of the project. “We had such a fun experience putting our BSB twist on some of our favorite Christmas classics and can’t wait to be part of our fans’ holiday season.”

At 13 tracks, A Very Backstreet Christmas features such classics as “White Christmas,” “Silent Night,” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” as well as three holiday-themed BSB originals: “Christmas in New York,” “Together,” and “Happy Days.” What’s more, a Target-exclusive CD version of the album includes Backstreet Boys renditions of “Feliz Navidad” and “It’s Christmas Time Again” as bonus tracks. The album is also available on limited edition red vinyl, which you can pre-order now. Check out the artwork and tracklist for A Very Backstreet Christmas below.

Advertisement

Related Video

Backstreet Boys are in the midst of a lengthy world tour that recently united them with Drake for an “I Want It That Way” singalong. See the group’s full list of tour dates below, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster.

A Very Backstreet Christmas Artwork:



A Very Backstreet Christmas Tracklist:

01. White Christmas

02. The Christmas Song

03. Winter Wonderland

04. Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

05. Last Christmas

06. O Holy Night

07. This Christmas

08. Same Ole Lang Syne

09. Silent Night

10. I’ll Be Home for Christmas

11. Christmas in New York

12. Together

13. Happy Days

14. Feliz Navidad (TARGET ONLY)

15. It’s Christmas Time Again (TARGET ONLY)

Backstreet Boys 2022 Tour Dates:

07/08 — Milwaukee, WI @ SummerFest

07/10 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

07/12 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

07/13 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

07/14 — Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion

07/16 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

07/17 — Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

07/19 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

07/20 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

07/21 — Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

07/23 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

07/24 — Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

07/26 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

07/28 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

07/29 — Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

07/30 — Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/02 — Englewood, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

08/04 — Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

08/06 — Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

08/07 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

08/09 — Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

08/12 — Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

08/19 — Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena

08/21 — Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

08/22 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

08/24 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

08/26 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

08/27 — Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre

08/29 — Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

09/01 — Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

09/02 — Quebec City, QC @ Centre Videotron

09/03 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

09/06 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

09/08 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

09/09 — Memphis, TN @ FedExForum

09/11 — Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

09/13 — Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

09/14 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

10/03 — Lisbon, Portugal @ Altice Arena

10/04 — Madrid, Spain @ WiZink Center

10/06 — Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi

10/09 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

10/12 — Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

10/15 — Hannover, Germany @ Zag Arena

10/18 — Mannheim, Germany @ SAP Arena

10/20 — Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle

10/22 — Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena

10/25 — Hamburg, Germany @ Barclaycard Arena

10/27 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion

10/29 — Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena

10/30 — Leipzig, Germany @ QUARTERBACK Immobilien ARENA

10/31 — Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

11/02 — Budapest, Hungary @ Sports Arena

11/04 — Dortmund, Germany @ Westfalenhallen

11/06 — London, UK @ The 02