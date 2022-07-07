Backstreet Boys Announce First Christmas Album A Very Backstreet Christmas

Get ready to celebrate the holidays with the Backstreet Boys, because the legacy the boy band has announced a new Christmas album, A Very Backstreet Christmas. The record arrives October 14th.
A Very Backstreet Christmas marks the Backstreet Boys’ first holiday album, but 10th studio record overall, which may make you feel pretty old. “We’ve been wanting to do a Christmas album for nearly 30 years now and we’re beyond excited that it’s finally happening,” Howie Dorough said of the project. “We had such a fun experience putting our BSB twist on some of our favorite Christmas classics and can’t wait to be part of our fans’ holiday season.”
At 13 tracks, A Very Backstreet Christmas features such classics as “White Christmas,” “Silent Night,” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” as well as three holiday-themed BSB originals: “Christmas in New York,” “Together,” and “Happy Days.” What’s more, a Target-exclusive CD version of the album includes Backstreet Boys renditions of “Feliz Navidad” and “It’s Christmas Time Again” as bonus tracks. The album is also available on limited edition red vinyl, which you can pre-order now. Check out the artwork and tracklist for A Very Backstreet Christmas below.
Backstreet Boys are in the midst of a lengthy world tour that recently united them with Drake for an “I Want It That Way” singalong. See the group’s full list of tour dates below, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster.
A Very Backstreet Christmas Artwork:
A Very Backstreet Christmas Tracklist:
01. White Christmas
02. The Christmas Song
03. Winter Wonderland
04. Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
05. Last Christmas
06. O Holy Night
07. This Christmas
08. Same Ole Lang Syne
09. Silent Night
10. I’ll Be Home for Christmas
11. Christmas in New York
12. Together
13. Happy Days
14. Feliz Navidad (TARGET ONLY)
15. It’s Christmas Time Again (TARGET ONLY)
Backstreet Boys 2022 Tour Dates:
07/08 — Milwaukee, WI @ SummerFest
07/10 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
07/12 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
07/13 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
07/14 — Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion
07/16 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
07/17 — Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
07/19 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
07/20 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
07/21 — Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
07/23 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
07/24 — Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
07/26 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
07/28 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
07/29 — Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
07/30 — Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
08/02 — Englewood, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
08/04 — Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
08/06 — Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
08/07 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
08/09 — Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
08/12 — Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
08/19 — Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena
08/21 — Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
08/22 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
08/24 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
08/26 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
08/27 — Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre
08/29 — Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
09/01 — Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
09/02 — Quebec City, QC @ Centre Videotron
09/03 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
09/06 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
09/08 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
09/09 — Memphis, TN @ FedExForum
09/11 — Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
09/13 — Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena
09/14 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
10/03 — Lisbon, Portugal @ Altice Arena
10/04 — Madrid, Spain @ WiZink Center
10/06 — Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi
10/09 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
10/12 — Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
10/15 — Hannover, Germany @ Zag Arena
10/18 — Mannheim, Germany @ SAP Arena
10/20 — Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle
10/22 — Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena
10/25 — Hamburg, Germany @ Barclaycard Arena
10/27 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion
10/29 — Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena
10/30 — Leipzig, Germany @ QUARTERBACK Immobilien ARENA
10/31 — Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena
11/02 — Budapest, Hungary @ Sports Arena
11/04 — Dortmund, Germany @ Westfalenhallen
11/06 — London, UK @ The 02