beabadoobee Announces Fall 2022 North American Tour

beabadoobee has mapped out an expansive headlining North American tour for Fall 2022 in support of her sophomore album, Beatopia.
The 28-date run kicks off on October 25th in Washington, DC, and includes cities like Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Chicago, Austin, Seattle, San Francisco, and more. Atlanta duo Lowertown, beabadoobee’s Dirty Hit labelmate, will serve as support. See the full itinerary below.
Tickets go on sale Friday, July 22nd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A pre-sale will precede the public on-sale starting Tuesday, July 19th (use code BEA2022).
Ahead of the fall leg, our 2021 Rookie of the Year will be supporting Bleachers through the end of July before a string of international festival dates. After that, the Filipino-British musician will play a run of dates in Australia and the UK. Tickets for those shows are available now via Ticketmaster.
Beatopia is the follow-up 2020’s Fake It Flowers. In between, beadaboobee released her Our Extended Play EP
beabadoobee 2022 Tour Dates:
07/22 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point *
07/26 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall *
07/27 – Lewiston, NY @ ARTPARK Amphitheater *
07/29 – Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang *
08/09 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival
08/10 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival
08/11 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival
08/20-21 – Tokyo, JP @ Summersonic Festival
08/24 – Zurich, CH @ Zurich Openair Festival
08/25 – Paris, FR @ Rock En Seine Festival
09/07 – Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation
09/09 – Sydney, AU @ Enmore Theatre
09/10 – Melbourne, AU @ Forum
09/11 – Brisbane, AU @ The Tivoli
10/04 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre
10/05 – Belfast, IE @ Ulster Hall
10/07 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy
10/08 – Norwich, UK @ UEA
10/10 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
10/11 – Newcastle, UK @ NX
10/13 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy
10/14 – Sheffield, UK @ Foundry
10/17 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk
10/18 – Southampton, UK @ Engine Rooms
10/25 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
10/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
10/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
10/31 – Variety Playhouse @ Atlanta, GA
11/01 – Jacksonville, FL @ Underbelly
11/02 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Landing
11/03 – Orlando, FL @ Beacham Theater
11/05 – New Orleans, LA @ Republic NOLA
11/06 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
11/07 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
11/08 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
11/10 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
11/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
11/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
11/14 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory OC
11/15 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom
11/19 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital
11/21 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theater
11/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
11/23 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
11/25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
11/26 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall
11/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
11/29 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
12/01 – Toronto, ON @ History
12/02 – Montréal, QC @ Club Soda
12/03 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live
12/04 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
* = w/ Bleachers