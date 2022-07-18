Menu
beabadoobee Announces Fall 2022 North American Tour

In support of her sophomore album, Beatopia

beabadobee, photo by Erika Kamano
July 18, 2022 | 1:07pm ET

    beabadoobee has mapped out an expansive headlining North American tour for Fall 2022 in support of her sophomore album, Beatopia.

    The 28-date run kicks off on October 25th in Washington, DC, and includes cities like Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Chicago, Austin, Seattle, San Francisco, and more. Atlanta duo Lowertown, beabadoobee’s Dirty Hit labelmate, will serve as support. See the full itinerary below.

    Tickets go on sale Friday, July 22nd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A pre-sale will precede the public on-sale starting Tuesday, July 19th (use code BEA2022).

    Ahead of the fall leg, our 2021 Rookie of the Year will be supporting Bleachers through the end of July before a string of international festival dates. After that, the Filipino-British musician will play a run of dates in Australia and the UK. Tickets for those shows are available now via Ticketmaster.

    Beatopia is the follow-up 2020’s Fake It Flowers. In between, beadaboobee released her Our Extended Play EP

    beabadoobee 2022 Tour Dates:
    07/22 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point *
    07/26 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall *
    07/27 – Lewiston, NY @ ARTPARK Amphitheater *
    07/29 – Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang *
    08/09 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival
    08/10 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival
    08/11 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival
    08/20-21 – Tokyo, JP @ Summersonic Festival
    08/24 – Zurich, CH @ Zurich Openair Festival
    08/25 – Paris, FR @ Rock En Seine Festival
    09/07 – Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation
    09/09 – Sydney, AU @ Enmore Theatre
    09/10 – Melbourne, AU @ Forum
    09/11 – Brisbane, AU @ The Tivoli
    10/04 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre
    10/05 – Belfast, IE @ Ulster Hall
    10/07 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy
    10/08 – Norwich, UK @ UEA
    10/10 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
    10/11 – Newcastle, UK @ NX
    10/13 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy
    10/14 – Sheffield, UK @ Foundry
    10/17 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk
    10/18 – Southampton, UK @ Engine Rooms
    10/25 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
    10/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
    10/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
    10/31 – Variety Playhouse @ Atlanta, GA
    11/01 – Jacksonville, FL @ Underbelly
    11/02 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Landing
    11/03 – Orlando, FL @ Beacham Theater
    11/05 – New Orleans, LA @ Republic NOLA
    11/06 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
    11/07 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
    11/08 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
    11/10 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
    11/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
    11/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
    11/14 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory OC
    11/15 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom
    11/19 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital
    11/21 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theater
    11/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
    11/23 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
    11/25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
    11/26 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall
    11/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
    11/29 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
    12/01 – Toronto, ON @ History
    12/02 – Montréal, QC @ Club Soda
    12/03 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live
    12/04 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

    * = w/ Bleachers

    beabadoobee fall 2022 north american tour poster

