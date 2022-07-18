beabadoobee Announces Fall 2022 North American Tour

beabadoobee has mapped out an expansive headlining North American tour for Fall 2022 in support of her sophomore album, Beatopia.

The 28-date run kicks off on October 25th in Washington, DC, and includes cities like Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Chicago, Austin, Seattle, San Francisco, and more. Atlanta duo Lowertown, beabadoobee’s Dirty Hit labelmate, will serve as support. See the full itinerary below.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 22nd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A pre-sale will precede the public on-sale starting Tuesday, July 19th (use code BEA2022).

Advertisement

Related Video

Ahead of the fall leg, our 2021 Rookie of the Year will be supporting Bleachers through the end of July before a string of international festival dates. After that, the Filipino-British musician will play a run of dates in Australia and the UK. Tickets for those shows are available now via Ticketmaster.

Beatopia is the follow-up 2020’s Fake It Flowers. In between, beadaboobee released her Our Extended Play EP

beabadoobee 2022 Tour Dates:

07/22 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point *

07/26 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall *

07/27 – Lewiston, NY @ ARTPARK Amphitheater *

07/29 – Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang *

08/09 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival

08/10 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival

08/11 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival

08/20-21 – Tokyo, JP @ Summersonic Festival

08/24 – Zurich, CH @ Zurich Openair Festival

08/25 – Paris, FR @ Rock En Seine Festival

09/07 – Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation

09/09 – Sydney, AU @ Enmore Theatre

09/10 – Melbourne, AU @ Forum

09/11 – Brisbane, AU @ The Tivoli

10/04 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre

10/05 – Belfast, IE @ Ulster Hall

10/07 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy

10/08 – Norwich, UK @ UEA

10/10 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

10/11 – Newcastle, UK @ NX

10/13 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy

10/14 – Sheffield, UK @ Foundry

10/17 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk

10/18 – Southampton, UK @ Engine Rooms

10/25 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

10/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

10/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/31 – Variety Playhouse @ Atlanta, GA

11/01 – Jacksonville, FL @ Underbelly

11/02 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Landing

11/03 – Orlando, FL @ Beacham Theater

11/05 – New Orleans, LA @ Republic NOLA

11/06 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

11/07 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

11/08 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

11/10 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

11/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

11/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

11/14 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory OC

11/15 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

11/19 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital

11/21 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theater

11/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

11/23 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

11/25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

11/26 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

11/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

11/29 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

12/01 – Toronto, ON @ History

12/02 – Montréal, QC @ Club Soda

12/03 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live

12/04 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

Advertisement

* = w/ Bleachers