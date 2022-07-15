Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

beabadoobee Reveals Sophomore Album Beatopia: Stream

Consequence's 2021 Rookie of the Year follows up her breakout debut, Fake It Flowers

beabadoobee beatopia new album stream
beabadoobee, photo by Parri Thomas
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
July 15, 2022 | 12:00am ET

    beabadoobee has released her sophomore album Beatopia via Dirty Hit Music. Listen to it below.

    Featuring singles “Talk,” “See you Soon,” and “Lovesong,” the studio set serves as a follow-up to the alt-rocker’s breakout 2020 debut Fake It Flowers. The sophomore LP includes a collaboration with PinkPantheress titled “tinkerbell is overrated.”

    In an interview with NME, beabadoobee expounded on the concept of Beatopia as an imaginary world she created as a child. “It was much more of a physical thing when I was seven,” she told the outlet. “I thought I could literally be in this world – I think it was just a way of escaping everything that was happening in life at that time, and then I forgot about it because shit happened. Then I just realised that I could finally accept it now and I could make a whole album about it and find myself within it.”

    Related Video

    To support the album, Consequence’s 2021 Rookie of the Year recently played her first Glastonbury and wrapped a stint opening for Halsey on the singer’s “Love and Power Tour,” and will next serve as support for Bleachers on a string of dates throughout New England. Grab tickets here.

    Advertisement

    In between LPs, beadaboobee released her sixth EP Our Extended Play and joined forces with Cavetown on collab “Fall in Love with a Girl,” which the latter opened up about crafting exclusively to Consequence as part of our ongoing Origins series.

    Beatopia Artwork:

    beabadoobee beatopia artwork new album stream

    Beatopia Tracklist:
    01. Beatopia Cultsong
    02. 10:36
    03. Sunny Day
    04. See you Soon
    05. Ripples
    06. the perfect pair
    07. broken cd
    08. Talk
    09. Lovesong
    10. Pictures of Us
    11. fairy song
    12. Don’t get the deal
    13. tinkerbell is overrated (feat. PinkPantheress)
    14. You’re here that’s the thing

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

johnny depp jeff beck 18 new album covers stream

Johnny Depp Releases New Album with Jeff Beck: Stream

July 15, 2022

Sam Fender Alright new song stream

Sam Fender Reveals Rousing New Single "Alright": Stream

July 15, 2022

Interpol The Other Side of Make-Believe new album Toni song video

Interpol Unveils New Album The Other Side of Make-Believe: Stream

July 14, 2022

Marcus Mumford Details Debut Solo Album (self-titled), Shares Single "Cannibal": Stream

July 14, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

beabadoobee Reveals Sophomore Album Beatopia: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale