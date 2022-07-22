Menu
Beach Bunny Share New Album Emotional Creature: Stream

The former Artist of the Month return

beach bunny emotional creature album stream apply music spotify indie rock pop music news listen
Beach Bunny, photo by Alec Basse
July 22, 2022 | 1:50pm ET

    Beach Bunny, the Chicago four-piece led by Lili Trifilio, have finally shared their long-awaited sophomore album. Emotional Creature is out today via Mom+Pop.

    Emotional Creature was largely informed by Trifilio’s love of sci-fi stories and the Y2K pop of her childhood idols like the Jonas Brothers. The Artist of the Month alums recorded the follow-up to their 2020 debut Honeymoon at Chicago’s Shirk Studios with producer Sean O’Keefe, known for work with pop-punk legends like Fall Out Boy and Motion City Soundtrack.

    “We are always changing, growing, and adapting — it’s a deeply ingrained part of the human experience,” Trifilio wrote in a statement. “We strive to be stronger, trust we’ll grow smarter, and spend most of our lives reaching for comfort and happiness. Sometimes, life is stagnant, sometimes, life is difficult — but the wonderful part of being human is that we evolve and make the bleak moments beautiful — we find new ways to survive. Humans are emotional creatures and I wanted to capture that with this album in order to show how complex, sometimes tragic, and mostly wonderful the human experience can be.”

    Related Video

    The 12 tracks of Emotional Creature navigate the ins and outs of romantic relationships, and finding your own worth within them. The record includes the singles “Karaoke,” “Fire Escape,” and “Oxygen.” You can stream it on Spotify and Apple Music below.

    Having recently wrapped up their own huge headlining tour, Beach Bunny are slated to support Panic! At the Disco on select dates of their “Viva Las Vengeance Tour” this fall. Grab your tickets over at Ticketmaster.


    Emotional Creature Artwork:

    Beach Bunny Emotional Creature new album artwork

    Emotional Creature Tracklist:
    01. Entropy
    02. Oxygen
    03. Deadweight
    04. Gone
    05. Eventually
    06. Fire Escape
    07. Weeds
    08. Gravity
    09. Scream
    10. Infinity Room
    11. Karaoke
    12. Love Song

