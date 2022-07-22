Beach Bunny Share New Album Emotional Creature: Stream

Beach Bunny, the Chicago four-piece led by Lili Trifilio, have finally shared their long-awaited sophomore album. Emotional Creature is out today via Mom+Pop.

Emotional Creature was largely informed by Trifilio’s love of sci-fi stories and the Y2K pop of her childhood idols like the Jonas Brothers. The Artist of the Month alums recorded the follow-up to their 2020 debut Honeymoon at Chicago’s Shirk Studios with producer Sean O’Keefe, known for work with pop-punk legends like Fall Out Boy and Motion City Soundtrack.

“We are always changing, growing, and adapting — it’s a deeply ingrained part of the human experience,” Trifilio wrote in a statement. “We strive to be stronger, trust we’ll grow smarter, and spend most of our lives reaching for comfort and happiness. Sometimes, life is stagnant, sometimes, life is difficult — but the wonderful part of being human is that we evolve and make the bleak moments beautiful — we find new ways to survive. Humans are emotional creatures and I wanted to capture that with this album in order to show how complex, sometimes tragic, and mostly wonderful the human experience can be.”

The 12 tracks of Emotional Creature navigate the ins and outs of romantic relationships, and finding your own worth within them. The record includes the singles “Karaoke,” “Fire Escape,” and “Oxygen.” You can stream it on Spotify and Apple Music below.

Having recently wrapped up their own huge headlining tour, Beach Bunny are slated to support Panic! At the Disco on select dates of their “Viva Las Vengeance Tour” this fall. Grab your tickets over at Ticketmaster.





Emotional Creature Artwork:

Emotional Creature Tracklist:

01. Entropy

02. Oxygen

03. Deadweight

04. Gone

05. Eventually

06. Fire Escape

07. Weeds

08. Gravity

09. Scream

10. Infinity Room

11. Karaoke

12. Love Song