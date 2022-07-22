Beavis and Butt-Head love few things more than hot chicks and hard rock, but fire is certainly one of them. That’s the premise of the first look at Mike Judge’s return to the beloved sitcom, which premieres on Paramount+ on August 4th. Check it out below.

In the video, Beavis happens upon a dumpster fire in an alley and quickly learns that he can communicate with the flame. Not only can he speak to fire, but he learns he is its “Special One,” tasked to complete the flame’s commands. Problem is, fire doesn’t want the teenager to do anything fun, like putting an M-80 in Mr. Anderson’s mailbox. It wants Beavis to stop screwing around and prepare for adulthood by cleaning up trash, getting some exercise, and worst of all, doing his school work. Watch Beavis utter “fire” in that voice approximately 700 hundred times (which is somehow still funny, by the way) below.

Besides proving that its characters can still get into amusing scrapes, the Beavis and Butt-Head first look also reinstates the classic media-mocking interlude that breaks up the series’ main plot. To remind us that we’re now in the 21st century, Beavis and Butt-Head watch not a music video while sitting on the couch, but a TikTok. The video in question is a “How to Make Prison Tattoo Ink” tutorial, which prompts the teenagers to wonder what the video creator did to be sentenced to prison. “This, like, makes me want to go to jail,” Beavis says.

New episodes of Beavis and Butt-Head begin streaming on Paramount+ on August 4th, fresh on the heels of the movie Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe, and Consequence caught up with Mike Judge to learn how he updated the series for the modern age. What’s more, Paramount+ also has over 200 episodes of the original series, complete with the music videos our favorite idiots critiqued back in the day.