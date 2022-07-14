Menu
Beavis and Butt-Head Are As Dumb As Ever in Trailer for Paramount+ Series: Watch

New episodes premiere on August 4th

Beavis and Butt Head
Beavis and Butt-Head (Paramount+)
July 14, 2022 | 2:17pm ET

    The Beavis and Butt-Head revival continues on Thursday, August 4th with the premiere of a new episodic series on Paramount+. In anticipation, the official trailer has been revealed. Watch it below.

    The new series comes on the heels of the original film Beavis & Butt-Head Do the Universe, which ranks among the funniest films of the year. Original creator Mike Judge is behind both the movie and the new series, as he serves as an executive producer alongside Lew Morton, Michael Rotenberg, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Ben Kalina, and Antonio Canobbio for Titmouse.

    Speaking about the revival in an interview with Consequence, Judge explained, “It’s harder than it looks to write Beavis and Butt-Head because they’re so dumb. They can’t figure stuff out. Things sort of have to happen to them. I watched a lot of Clouseau movies and Cheech and Chong and that stuff is really well done. Like I say, it’s harder to write than you’d think, but I think I’m pretty happy with the way we brought them into the future.”

    Alongside the new content, Paramount+ is also home to the original 1996 movie Beavis and Butt-Head Do America, as well as well as remastered versions of the original episodes — complete with the music videos.

