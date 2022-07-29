As animated characters, the titular heroes of Beavis & Butt-Head aren’t much for variety when it comes to their respective wardrobes. In fact, for decades they’ve just been wearing the same AC/DC and Metallica T-shirts. But these characters have never been intended to be role models, so let’s encourage their fans to switch up their own wardrobes with a giveaway for a whole line of brand new Beavis & Butt-Head tees.

To celebrate the upcoming return of the seminal Mike Judge comedy as a weekly series for Paramount+, animation studio Titmouse is spearheading a T-shirt subscription club, featuring new shirts with original designs by Titmouse artists to accompany the release of each week’s episode. While each shirt will be available individually at the Titmouse website, subscribers to the club get all 12 plus a bonus shirt for free.

To celebrate the launch of the new line, Consequence is giving away two (2) Beavis and Butt-Head T-Shirt Club Subscriptions to two lucky winners. This includes all 13 shirts, valued at $300.

Enter to win the Beavis and Butt-Head T-Shirt Club giveaway by filling out the widget below. (Note: If you’re having trouble seeing the form, enter here.)

For more details on the new line of shirts, visit the Titmouse website. Beavis & Butt-Head will be head-banging again on Paramount+ beginning August 4th. For more on what to expect, read our interview with Judge about the plans to incorporate YouTube clips and Tiktok into the show’s return.

