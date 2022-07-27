Behemoth Unleash Harrowing New Song “The Deathless Sun”: Stream

Behemoth have shared two videos for their latest single “The Deathless Sun” ahead of their upcoming album, Opvs Contra Natvram, arriving September 16th.

The track is another epic composition from the Polish black metallers. Searing guitars are backed by choir chants, conjuring an ominous atmosphere and orchestral grandeur. Dissonant riffing and technical drum arrangements make up the core of the song, which builds to a groove-filled bridge and guitar solo. All the while, frontman Nergal spits venom into the mic.

The three singles Opvs Contra Natvram have been impressive and see the veteran band — 12 albums into its career — still pushing its art to the extreme. For “The Deathless Sun,” the band has released two videos — one a “very shocking” cinematic narrative piece and the other a performance-based clip.

Regarding “The Deathless Sun,” Nergal stated, “Behemoth has been hating Christ in different ways since 1991, and we still manage to reinvent the wheel! We’re very proud to present our latest offering to that cause, ‘The Deathless Sun,’ from our upcoming new record. This track showcases aspects that many Behemoth fans love about our music, plenty of aggression and melody. That contrast is the reason we decided to release TWO amazing videos to accompany this single release. One is very shocking…so shocking that we had to create a whole new video to release alongside it! Choose carefully! As always, I look forward to seeing your reaction, Legions. Enjoy the ride!”

Behemoth recorded Opvs Contra Natvram during the pandemic with renowned producer Joe Barresi (Nine Inch Nails, Tool). The album’s 10 tracks clock in at 43 minutes and 15 seconds in total. You can also preview “Ov My Herculean Exile” and “Off to War!”

“The album title means going against the current,” Nergal said via the initial album press release. “It’s the negative of the values and morals and ethics that I stand against. I’ve seriously been wrestling with destructive tendencies in pop culture — cancel culture, social media, and tools which I feel are very dangerous weapons in the hands of people who are not competent to judge others.”

Nuclear Blast will be releasing the LP in numerous vinyl colorways with black and white cover variants. You can pre-order via the label’s website.

Below you can stream the narrative and performance-based videos for “The Deathless Sun.”