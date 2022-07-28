Who knows what’s going on with the DC Comics Extended Universe, except to say this: Once you play Batman, you’re never really done playing Batman. That’s the best way to explain today’s news that Ben Affleck will be returning as the Caped Crusader in the upcoming sequel film Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa, confirmed the news with a very cute Instagram post.

“REUNITED bruce and arthur. love u and miss u Ben WB studio tours just explored the backlot alright. busted on set all great things coming AQUAMAN 2 all my aloha j,” Momoa shares along with photos of him and Affleck snuggling together, followed by video of the two of them (as promised) encountering a Warner Bros. studio tour in progress.

Affleck first played Bruce Wayne/Batman in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, and then reprised the role as a cameo in the 2016 Suicide Squad, followed by the ill-fated 2017 Justice League, and (obviously) the recently released re-edit known as Zack Snyder’s Justice League. While he is set to make an appearance in the upcoming Ezra Miller-starring The Flash as Batman — along with Michael Keaton, for multiverse reasons one supposes — Affleck’s future as the character has been uncertain otherwise, especially given the launch of a whole new Batman-iverse starring Robert Pattinson.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, directed by James Wan, swims into theaters on March 17th, 2023. Here’s how Affleck’s Batman compares to other on-screen depictions.