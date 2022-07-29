Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Song of the Week: Beyoncé Is in a Galaxy of Her Own on “ALIEN SUPERSTAR”

Dora Jar, Labrinth, and The Wonder Years also dropped essential tracks

Beyonce Alien Superstar
Beyoncé, photo courtesy of the artist
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mary SirokyConsequence Staff
and Follow
July 29, 2022 | 3:02pm ET

    Song of the Week breaks down and talks about the song we just can’t get out of our head each week. Find these songs and more on our Spotify Top Songs playlist. For our favorite new songs from emerging artists, check out our Spotify New Sounds playlist. This week, Queen Bey takes us on a journey into outer space with “ALIEN SUPERSTAR.”

    Beyoncé‘s new album Renaissance is an entire listening experience. The songs flow into one another with such precise care that leaving one and entering another is sometimes unnoticeable, making it the kind of record best absorbed as a whole. This also makes it difficult to single out any one track as a standout among gems, but with “ALIEN SUPERSTAR,” Queen Bey reminds us exactly who she is.

    “I’m one of one, I’m number one, I’m the only one/ Don’t even waste your time trying to compete with me (Don’t do it)/ No one else in this world can think like me (True).” Indeed, Renaissance‘s mere existence is a 16-track collection that speaks to Beyoncé’s singularity as an artist. For decades, she’s been the standard when it comes to being a true entertainer, and it doesn’t look like that bar will be lowering any time soon.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Her career is characterized by legendary live performances, essential cultural touchstones like Lemonade, a willingness to embrace new sounds (as she does with Renaissance), and the maintenance of a certain kind of distance that ensures an air of mystery follows her everywhere she goes. “I’m too classy for this world, forever I’m that girl,” she declares.

    As usual with Beyoncé, there are essential details woven into “ALIEN SUPERSTAR” that offer more insight into her intentions with the song. Partway through, she samples a speech from visionary writer, producer, and teacher Barbara Ann Teer, the founder of Harlem’s Black National Theatre in the late 1960s.

    The audio we hear is pulled from a speech Teer gave reflecting on her work starting the theater: “We dress a certain way. We walk a certain way. We talk a certain way. We paint a certain way. We make love a certain way, you know? All of these things we do in a different, unique specific way that is personally ours.”

    Advertisement

    While Beyoncé might exist on a higher plane than the rest of us, floating through a galaxy all her own, she remains generously tethered to us with tracks like this.

    — Mary Siroky
    Contributing Editor

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

megan thee stallion future pressurelicious best rap song of the week

Rap Song of the Week: Megan Thee Stallion and Future Turn Up the Heat on "Pressurelicious"

July 22, 2022

billie eilish the 30th

Song of the Week: Billie Eilish's Storytelling Magic Shines on "The 30th"

July 22, 2022

remy ma rapsody dj premier best rap song of the week

Rap Song of the Week: Remy Ma and Rapsody Assert Dominance on DJ Premier's "Remy Rap"

July 15, 2022

tegan and sara crybaby yellow song of the week

Song of the Week: Tegan and Sara Heal Wounds of the Past with "Yellow"

July 15, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Song of the Week: Beyoncé Is in a Galaxy of Her Own on "ALIEN SUPERSTAR"

Menu Shop Search Sale