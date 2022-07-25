Beyoncé In 10 Songs

This article originally ran in 2016 and has been updated.

From bursting onto the scene with Destiny’s Child in 1998 to high-profile endorsements, clothing lines, movies, mic-drop pregnancy announcements and solo mega stardom, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter’s resume is so layered that she really doesn’t need an introduction. In fact, she falls into the category of public figures that are instantly recognizable around the world at the mention of just a first name: Beyoncé.

As a brand, Beyoncé has come to represent a tireless work ethic, high-energy performances, strength, and beauty, all of which have inspired fierce loyalty to the woman in charge of it all. But we only have suggestions as to who she really is, because she is notoriously private and gradually stopped granting interviews to any outsider who might try to lift the veil.

In April 2016, a surprise album dropped out of the sky as a complete visual experience called Lemonade. Shucking the norms for release schedules and redefining what an album is, no longer just something you can listen to but something you can also watch, Lemonade is still one of the most exciting things to happen in popular culture. With its many cameo appearances, references to Southern American culture, and maybe even glimpses of troubles that were hinted at but never confirmed, it has given listeners and viewers so much to dissect.

At every stage of her career, Beyoncé’s relentless creativity has pushed the boundaries of what it means to be a star. Few other artists can provoke such wide-ranging discussion. Either way Bey probably won’t sweat it. After all, you know you’re that bitch when you cause all this conversation.

— Vanessa Okoth-Obbo