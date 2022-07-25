Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Beyoncé In 10 Songs

With Renaissance arriving this week, we're breaking down the many facets of Queen Bey

beyonce in 10 songs
Beyoncé’s artwork for Renaissance (Instagram)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Consequence Staff
July 25, 2022 | 11:45am ET

    This article originally ran in 2016 and has been updated.

    Ever felt overwhelmed by an artist’s extensive back catalog? Been meaning to check out a band, but you just don’t know where to begin? In 10 Songs is here to help, offering a crash course and entry point into the daunting discographies of iconic artists of all genres. This is your first step toward fandom. Take it.

    From bursting onto the scene with Destiny’s Child in 1998 to high-profile endorsements, clothing lines, movies, mic-drop pregnancy announcements and solo mega stardom, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter’s resume is so layered that she really doesn’t need an introduction. In fact, she falls into the category of public figures that are instantly recognizable around the world at the mention of just a first name: Beyoncé.

    As a brand, Beyoncé has come to represent a tireless work ethic, high-energy performances, strength, and beauty, all of which have inspired fierce loyalty to the woman in charge of it all. But we only have suggestions as to who she really is, because she is notoriously private and gradually stopped granting interviews to any outsider who might try to lift the veil.

    Advertisement

    In April 2016, a surprise album dropped out of the sky as a complete visual experience called Lemonade. Shucking the norms for release schedules and redefining what an album is, no longer just something you can listen to but something you can also watch, Lemonade is still one of the most exciting things to happen in popular culture. With its many cameo appearances, references to Southern American culture, and maybe even glimpses of troubles that were hinted at but never confirmed, it has given listeners and viewers so much to dissect.

    At every stage of her career, Beyoncé’s relentless creativity has pushed the boundaries of what it means to be a star. Few other artists can provoke such wide-ranging discussion. Either way Bey probably won’t sweat it. After all, you know you’re that bitch when you cause all this conversation.

    Vanessa Okoth-Obbo

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Soundgarden Top Songs

Soundgarden's 20 Best Songs

July 20, 2022

Pantera guitar drum candidates

Pantera Reunion Tour: Top Candidates to Play Guitar and Drums for the Iconic Metal Band

July 14, 2022

Cameron Crowe Movies Ranked

Every Cameron Crowe Movie, Ranked from Worst to Best

July 12, 2022

Breaking Bad Better Call Saul Crossover

The Best Breaking Bad Characters to Guest-Star on Better Call Saul

July 8, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Beyoncé In 10 Songs

Menu Shop Search Sale