Beyoncé Unveils New Album Renaissance: Stream

Leaks not withstanding, Beyoncé’s new album is officially out. Stream Renaissance below.

Marking the highly anticipated follow-up to 2016’s Lemonade, Beyoncé previewed Renaissance by sharing the statement, “Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

Just hours before the release of Renaissance, Beyoncé confirmed she has two more albums on the way. “This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” she wrote on her website. “A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Renaissance features the single “BREAK MY SOUL,” which we promptly named Song of the Week. In perusing the album’s full list of credits, we can see the artist worked with the likes of JAY-Z, Pharrell Williams, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Nile Rodgers, and Drake (who has a writing credit on “Heated”) for the project. Check out its artwork, tracklist, and full list of contributors below.

Once you’re done digesting Renaissance, check out our list of Beyoncé in 10 Songs.

Renaissance Artwork:

Renaissance Tracklist:

01. I’m That Girl — Beyoncé, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Kelman Duran, MIKE DEAN, Tommy Wright III, Andrea Yvette Summers

Advertisement

02. Cozy — Beyoncé, Nija Charles, Honey Redmond, Christopher Lawrence Penny, Luke Francis Matthew Solomon, MIKE DEAN, Dave Giles II, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Curtis Alan Jones

03. Alien Superstar — Beyoncé, Honey Redmond, Christopher Lawrence Penny, Luke Francis Matthew Solomon, MIKE DEAN, Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Brittany “@Chi_Coney” Coney, S. Carter, David Debrandon Brown, Dave Hamelin, Timothy Lee Mckenzie, Danielle Balbuena, Rami Yacoub, Lev

04. Cuff It — Beyoncé, Nile Rodgers, Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Raphael Saadiq, Brittany “@Chi_Coney” Coney, Morten Ristorp, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Mary Christine Brockert, Allen Henry McGrier

Advertisement

05. Energy — Beyoncé, Skrillex, Tyshane Thompson, BEAM, Almando Cresso, Jordan Douglas, Tizita Makuria, Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Brittany “@Chi_Coney” Coney, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Mary Christine Brockert, Allen Henry McGrier, Pharrell Williams, Chad

06. Break My Soul — Beyoncé, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Christopher A. Stewart, S. Carter, Allen George, Fred McFarlane, Adam Pigott, Freddie Ross

07. Church Girl — Beyoncé, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Ernest “No I.D.” Wilson, Elbernita Clark Terrell, Jimi Stephen Payton, Dion Lamont Norman, Derrick Robert Ordogne, James Brown, Orville Erwin Hall, Phillip Glen Price, Ralph MacDonald, William Salter

Advertisement

08. Plastic Off the Sofa — Beyoncé, Sabrina Claudio, Sydney Bennett, Nick Green

09. Virgo’s Groove — Beyoncé, Leven Kali, Solomon Fafenson Cole, Daniel Memmi, Dustin Bowie, Darius Dixson, Jocelyn Donald, Jesse Wilson, Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Brittany “@Chi_Coney” Coney

10. Move — Beyoncé, Richard Isong, Ariowa Irosogie, Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Brittany “@Chi_Coney” Coney, Temilade Openiyi, Ronald Banful

11. Heated — Beyoncé, Aubrey Drake Graham, Matthew Samuels, Jahaan Sweet, Rupert Thomas Jr., Sean Seaton, Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Brittany “@Chi_Coney” Coney, Ricky Lawson

Advertisement

12. Thique — Beyoncé, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Chauncey Hollis, Jr., Atia Boggs, Julian Martrel Mason, Jabbar Stevens, Cherdericka Nichols

13. All Up in Your Mind — Beyoncé, Jabbar Stevens, MIKE DEAN, Cherdericka Nichols, Michael Tucker, Alexander Guy Cook, Jameil Aossey, Larry Griffin, Jr.

14. America Has a Problem — Beyoncé, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, MIKE DEAN, S. Carter, Andrell D Rogers, Tino Santron Mcintosh

Advertisement

15. Pure/Money — Beyoncé, Michael Tucker, Raphael Saadiq, Darius Dixson, Michael Pollack, Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Brittany “@Chi_Coney” Coney, Moi Renee, Eric Snead, Jerel Black, VEJAI MARCEL ALSTON, Michael D. Cox, Andrew Richard

16. Summer Renaissance — Beyoncé, Leven Kali, Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, MIKE DEAN, Brittany “@Chi_Coney” Coney, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Atia Boggs, Lavar Coppin, Saliou Diagne, Ricky Lawson, Donna Summer, Giorgio Moroder, Peter Bellotte