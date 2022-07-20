Menu
Beyoncé Reveals Cover Art, Tracklist for Renaissance [UPDATED]

The artwork apparently pays homage to the Renaissance painting of Lady Godiva, as well as Bianca Jagger's grand entrance on horseback at Studio 54 in 1977

Beyonce Renaissance artwork
Beyoncé’s artwork for Renaissance (Instagram)
July 20, 2022 | 4:37pm ET

    Beyoncé has revealed the cover art for her upcoming album Renaissance. Update: She has also revealed the album’s 16-song tracklist.

    The image, which the singer first shared on social media, is an apparent homage to John Collier’s historic painting of noblewoman Lady Godiva, as well as of Bianca Jagger’s grand entrance on horseback at Studio 54 in 1977.

    In a note accompanying the artwork, Beyoncé wrote: “Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

    Renaissance is due out on Friday, July 29th. Earlier this month, she previewed the album with the house-inspired lead single, “Break My Soul,” which samples both Robin S.’s 1993 house anthem “Show Me Love” and Big Freedia’s “Explode.”

    Renaissance Tracklist:
    01. I’m That Girl
    02. Cozy
    03. Alien Superstar
    04. Cuff It
    05. Energy
    06. Break My Soul
    07. Church Girl
    08. Plastic Off the Sofa
    09. Virgo’s Groove
    10. Move
    11. Heated
    12. Thique
    13. All Up in Your Mind
    14. America Has a Problem
    15. Pure/Money
    16. Summer Renaissance

