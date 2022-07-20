Beyoncé has revealed the cover art for her upcoming album Renaissance. Update: She has also revealed the album’s 16-song tracklist.

The image, which the singer first shared on social media, is an apparent homage to John Collier’s historic painting of noblewoman Lady Godiva, as well as of Bianca Jagger’s grand entrance on horseback at Studio 54 in 1977.

In a note accompanying the artwork, Beyoncé wrote: “Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

Renaissance is due out on Friday, July 29th. Earlier this month, she previewed the album with the house-inspired lead single, “Break My Soul,” which samples both Robin S.’s 1993 house anthem “Show Me Love” and Big Freedia’s “Explode.”

Renaissance Tracklist:

01. I’m That Girl

02. Cozy

03. Alien Superstar

04. Cuff It

05. Energy

06. Break My Soul

07. Church Girl

08. Plastic Off the Sofa

09. Virgo’s Groove

10. Move

11. Heated

12. Thique

13. All Up in Your Mind

14. America Has a Problem

15. Pure/Money

16. Summer Renaissance