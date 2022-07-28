Beyoncé Confirms Renaissance Is the First of a Completed “Three-Act Project”

The Beyhive only has a few hours left to wait until the proper release of Beyoncé’s highly-anticipated seventh album Renaissance, and considering we’ve had two presidential elections since her last solo record, there’s a lot riding on this release (and not just Queen Bey on her horse). Thankfully, the pop megastar isn’t skimping out, having confirmed in an open letter to fans today that her follow-up to Lemonade will be the first of a “three-act project.”

“This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” Beyoncé wrote on her website. “A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative. Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration.”

Bey went on to thank her husband Jay-Z and their three children Rumi, Sir, and Blue. She also gave shout-outs to her parents, her uncle, the team at her own Parkwood Entertainment, the studio personnel behind the album, and “the fallen angels whose contributions have gone unrecognized for far too long.” She also shared some sweet additional words to fans, writing: “I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.” You can read Beyoncé’s full letter to the Hive below.

The 16-track Renaissance drops in full at 12:01 a.m. ET tonight (July 29th) — though some European stores accidentally began selling the album a couple days early. Back in June, she surprise-released its lead single “Break My Soul.”

This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic. A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative.

Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration.

I want to give a special thank you to Rumi, Sir, and Blue for allowing me the space, creativity, and inspiration. And a special thanks to my beautiful husband and muse, who held me down during those late nights in the studio. A big thank you to my uncle Johnny. He was my godmother and the first person to expose me to a lot of the music and culture that serve as inspiration for this album. Thank you to all of the pioneers who originate culture, to all of the fallen angels whose contributions have gone unrecognized for far too long. This is a celebration for you. Thank you to my Parkwood crew, my slab, Dream, and all of the talented producers involved. Mama, I luhhhh you. To my father, my O.G., my first teacher: You inspire me in every move that I make. I love you.

To all of my fans: I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.

Love y’all deep,

B