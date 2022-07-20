Menu
Big Thief Perform Unreleased Track “Happiness” During NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert: Watch

They also played Change," "Dried Roses," and "Certainty" while stationed around a tiny coffee table

Big Thief on NPR’s Tiny Desk (via YouTube)
July 20, 2022 | 12:45pm ET

    Big Thief are the latest act to perform a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert, and they filmed it from a space just as intimate as the setting at NPR Studios. During their four-song set, Big Thief played cuts from their latest album, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You, along with the unreleased track “Happiness.” Watch it below.

    Clocking in at just over 18 minutes, the concert was shot by Adam Gundersheimer and Vanessa Haddad. Stationed around a tiny coffee table at a house in Connecticut, Big Thief kicked off the set with the album opener “Change” before going into “Dried Roses” and “Certainty.” They closed the performance out with “Happiness,” which the band has performed dating back to their 2020 European tour.

    This wasn’t Big Thief’s first Tiny Desk. Back in 2016, they made an in-studio appearance and vocalist Adrianne Lenker followed with a solo Tiny Desk (Home) Concert in 2020.

    After releasing Dragon New Warm Mountain — our pick for the best album of 2022 so far — Big Thief contributed to Brian Eno’s Earth Day charity album. They also made appearances on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and The Late Late Show with James Corden.

    In June, Big Thief were met with swift backlash after announcing they were extending their world tour with two dates in Tel Aviv, Israel. Less than a week later, the group reversed course and issued a statement clarifying they “oppose the illegal occupation and the systematic oppression of the Palestinian people.”

