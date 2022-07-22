Bill Murray Won’t Be in Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City After All

Earlier this week, Focus Features revealed highly-anticipated details about Asteroid City, the latest from Wes Anderson — and Bill Murray, a top Anderson regular, was noticeably absent from the cast list. Per Variety, the actor contracted COVID-19 shortly before production was scheduled to begin, leading his role to being recast. Reportedly, Steve Carell replaced Murray in the film.

Anderson wrote Asteroid City — which is billed as a “poetic meditation on the meaning of life” — with his frequent collaborator Roman Coppola. Its galactic story takes place in a fictional American desert town in the 1950s, with the town’s Junior Stargazer convention serving as a backdrop “for scholarly competition, rest and recreation, comedy, drama, romance, and more.” It would’ve been Murray and Anderson’s 10th film together.

The confirmed cast for Asteroid City includes a handful of Anderson’s loyal go-tos, including Jason Schwartzman, Edward Norton, and Adrien Brody. It’ll also star Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Jeff Goldblum, Liev Schreiber, Maya Hawke, and Bryan Cranston. It’s unclear who took over the role that originally went to Murray.