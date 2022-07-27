Menu
A Perfect Circle’s Billy Howerdel on Musical Influences, Remixing Puscifer, and What Normal Was

We also hear how he used Fiona Apple and Radiohead as benchmarks for 2000’s Mer De Noms

billy howerdel Kyle Meredith
Kyle Meredith with Billy Howerdel, photo by Erica Weitz
Consequence Staff
July 27, 2022 | 1:16pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Billy Howerdel rings Kyle Meredith to talk about What Normal Was, the first solo record under his own name. The album finds Mr. Ashes Divide connecting to his teenage years while watching his kids come into their own discovery era to reflect where he’s arrived at musically.

    The A Perfect Circle co-founder tell us how he used Fiona Apple’s Tidal and Radiohead’s OK Computer as benchmarks for 2000’s Mer de Noms. He also divulges how he found the first two albums from The Cars as well as early music from The B-52’s as his guides for this newest creation.

    Howerdel reflects on how his listening to The Dead Kennedys is akin to his children’s taste for Soundcloud trap, the impact that The Cure’s Pornography had on his coming-of-age, and his recent remixes of songs from Puscifer and Our Lady Peace. 

    Listen to Billy Howerdel talk about What Normal Was, his influences, and more above, or via the YouTube player below. Make sure to like, review, and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… as well, and you can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

