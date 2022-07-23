Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam Is “Born Out of Rage” in New Trailer: Watch

Viola Davis joins the cast reprising her role of Amanda Waller

black adam dwayne johnson trailer comic-con
Black Adam (Warner Bros.)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
July 23, 2022 | 2:28pm ET

    When the DC Extended Universe movie Black Adam arrives in theaters this fall, Dwayne Johnson will finally fulfill his longtime dream of playing the anti-hero. During the Warner Bros. panel at San Diego Comic-Con on July 23rd, he offered the latest trailer for a superhuman “born out of rage.”

    Starring opposite Johnson are Justice Society of America members Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Atom-Smasher (Noah Centineo), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), and Dr. Fate (Pierce Brosnan). But it’s Adam who is the focus of the trailer. “You have two paths,” he is told. “You can be the destroyer of this world, or you can be its savior.”

    Black Adam will also star Viola Davis reprising the role of Amanda Waller, last seen in The Suicide Squad  Jaume Collet-Serra directs, and the movie hits theaters on October 21st. Check out the trailer below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Prior to the Comic-Con reveal, fans got a first look at Black Adam during the 2021 edition of DC FanDome. After that, footage from the film was unveiled in a DC Films ad created for Super Bowl weekend, and the first trailer arrived in early June.

    Editor’s Note: Stay connected to all the exciting news coming out of Comic-Con here.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

avatar the last airbender animated film

First Animated Avatar Film to Center on Aang, the Last Airbender Himself

July 23, 2022

shazam fury of the gods trailer official 2 two sequel

Shazam! Fury of the Gods Roars in With New Trailer: Watch

July 23, 2022

Keanu Reeves in John Wick 4

John Wick 4 Teaser Trailer Premieres at Comic-Con: Watch

July 22, 2022

bill murray wont be in wes anderson film asteroid city cast movie news

Bill Murray Won't Be in Wes Anderson's Asteroid City After All

July 22, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam Is "Born Out of Rage" in New Trailer: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale